Olofsson Posts Two-Goal Night as Avalanche Defeats Lightning 3-2

Colton Scores, Wedgewood Makes 22 Saves

By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Two Points Against Tampa Bay

Victor Olofsson scored a pair of goals to help the Avalanche defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 at Ball Arena on Tuesday. Ross Colton added a tally against his former team while Scott Wedgewood stopped 22 of the 24 shots he faced. Colorado posted a power-play goal and killed all three penalties it took.

"I dont think we had our best jump," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said. "But we played with a real good conscious. We were committed on the defending side. We just weren't quite as quick on either side of the puck, offensively or defensively. So, [I'm] pretty proud of our guys because it seemed like it was a little bit of a grind tonight."

With the win, the Avalanche improved to 8-1-5.

How It Happened

Nikita Kucherov put the Lightning on the board first with a wraparound goal at 1:37 of the first period.

Olofsson tied the game on the power play with his fourth goal of the season at 13:51 of the first period via a shot from the right doorstep, cleaning up a rebound created by Nathan MacKinnon's attempt.

At 4:08 of the middle frame, Olofsson scored his second goal of the game and fifth of the season via a one-timer from the slot.

Colton doubled Colorado's lead with his second goal of the season at 5:21 of the middle frame via a backhand shot on a partial breakaway set up by Sam Malinski's stretch pass.

Brayden Point cut Tampa Bay's deficit in half with a backhand shot off the rush at 3:32 of the third period.

Next Up

The Avalanche begins a two-game road trip against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at 8 p.m. MT on Altitude2, KTVD-20, Altitude+ and Altitude Sports Radio 950 AM.

