Olofsson Posts Two-Goal Night as Avalanche Defeats Lightning 3-2

Two Points Against Tampa Bay

Victor Olofsson scored a pair of goals to help the Avalanche defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 at Ball Arena on Tuesday. Ross Colton added a tally against his former team while Scott Wedgewood stopped 22 of the 24 shots he faced. Colorado posted a power-play goal and killed all three penalties it took.

"I dont think we had our best jump," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said. "But we played with a real good conscious. We were committed on the defending side. We just weren't quite as quick on either side of the puck, offensively or defensively. So, [I'm] pretty proud of our guys because it seemed like it was a little bit of a grind tonight."

With the win, the Avalanche improved to 8-1-5.