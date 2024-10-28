Avalanche Beat Senators 5-4, Winning Streak Reaches Five Games

Kovalenko Scores First NHL Goal in Victory

CA-2425-HOME-Recap-16x9
By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

The Avalanche beat the Ottawa Senators 5-4 on Sunday at Ball Arena to extend their winning streak to five games. Casey Mittelstadt posted three assists, Samuel Girard added a pair of helpers, and Logan O'Connor scored his first goal of the season.

Nikolai Kovalenko opened the scoring with his first NHL goal at 19:52 of the first period with a shot from the doorstep off a centering feed from Mittelstadt.

Josh Manson doubled Colorado’s lead at 19:42 of the second period with a backhand shot from the slot that trickled through the pads of goaltender Anton Forsberg.

Brady Tkachuk put Ottawa on the board at 9:15 of the third period with a wrist shot from the left doorstep.

Nick Cousins tied the game for Ottawa with a backhand shot from the right doorstep at 11:23 of the third period.

Logan O'Connor put the Avalanche up 3-2 at 13:29 of the third period with a shot from the doorstep off a centering pass from Mittelstadt.

Ross Colton scored his eighth goal of the season two put the Avalanche up 4-2 at 15:01 of the third with a shot from the left doorstep, following up on a rebound from his previous shot.

Claude Giroux put Ottawa within one with a right-circle one-timer at 16:48 of the third period.

In his 800th NHL game, Nathan MacKinnon scored his fourth goal of the season with an empty-net tally off a setup from Mikko Rantanen at 18:45 to put the Avalanche ahead 5-3.

Giroux scored his second of the night at 19:51 with a left-circle one-timer to cut the Avalanche's lead to one.

Despite a late push, Ottawa couldn't even the score, and the Avalanche ended the game victorious.

The Avalanche continue their homestand on Monday against the Chicago Blackhawks at 7 p.m. MT on Altitude TV.

