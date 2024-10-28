Avalanche Beat Senators 5-4, Winning Streak Reaches Five Games

Brady Tkachuk put Ottawa on the board at 9:15 of the third period with a wrist shot from the left doorstep.

Nick Cousins tied the game for Ottawa with a backhand shot from the right doorstep at 11:23 of the third period.

Logan O'Connor put the Avalanche up 3-2 at 13:29 of the third period with a shot from the doorstep off a centering pass from Mittelstadt.