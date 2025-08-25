Avalanche Legends Put on Show for Fans at Inaugural Colorado Alumni Faceoff Benefit Game 

Fans packed Magness Arena, the home of the University of Denver Pioneers, on Sunday to watch Avalanche alumni play against the DU alumni in a game that was bigger than hockey.
This year marked the inaugural Colorado Alumni Faceoff Benefit Game, an event that helps the Association support numerous nonprofits through its philanthropic giving and scholarship program.
The Avs’ roster included legends like Peter Forsberg and Milan Hejduk while Joe Sakic, Adam Foote, Pierre Turgeon, Michel Goulet and Eric Lacroix served as the team’s coaches.
“We love the game,” Turgeon said. “So to see that part of it growing everywhere, and especially in Colorado, it’s a beautiful thing for sure.”
The Avs scored seven goals via a pair from John-Michael Liles and one each from Hejduk, Peter Mueller, Andrew Cogliano, Darren Helm and Dan Hinote.