Avalanche Legends Put on Show for Fans at Inaugural Colorado Alumni Faceoff Benefit Game 

Avs Alumni Faced University of Denver Alumni

CA-2526-Alumni-16x9
By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Fans packed Magness Arena, the home of the University of Denver Pioneers, on Sunday to watch Avalanche alumni play against the DU alumni in a game that was bigger than hockey.

This year marked the inaugural Colorado Alumni Faceoff Benefit Game, an event that helps the Association support numerous nonprofits through its philanthropic giving and scholarship program.

The Avs’ roster included legends like Peter Forsberg and Milan Hejduk while Joe Sakic, Adam Foote, Pierre Turgeon, Michel Goulet and Eric Lacroix served as the team’s coaches.

“We love the game,” Turgeon said. “So to see that part of it growing everywhere, and especially in Colorado, it’s a beautiful thing for sure.”

The Avs scored seven goals via a pair from John-Michael Liles and one each from Hejduk, Peter Mueller, Andrew Cogliano, Darren Helm and Dan Hinote.

“It’s going to be a great day,” Sakic said pregame. “Great to be here with the fans and the Alumni Association has done such a tremendous job making this thing happen.”

Sakic added that the time the alumni have spent together over the past weekend is what he misses.

“You don’t really get that until you all get back together,” Sakic said. “And everybody’s got their own lives now. And when you have an opportunity just for a weekend and have everybody back together, you have a lot of fun, you have a lot of good laughs and a lot of memories. And really, it’s like you never left. Just catch up and you’re right back where you left off. So it’s been a great weekend.”

Forsberg said it was great to reminisce about the Stanley Cups he won with the team in 1996 and 2001.

“It’s awesome to see them,” Forsberg said. “Different feelings. We won a couple of Cups. So most of them are great feelings, but obviously it also brings back memories. [We had] tough games. You’re out there battling Detroit and a few others, Vancouver, people try to run your head off every single game...But definitely it’s good to be back and you try to remember the good things. And especially when you put the Cup over your head, of course.”

Among the loud ovations given by the crowd on Sunday was the one for Forsberg’s compatriot, Avalanche Captain Gabriel Landeskog, who was one of three current Avs in attendance, joining Devon Toews and DU alum Logan O’Connor.

Sunday’s contest was more than just a game. It celebrated the rich histories of both the Avalanche and DU while supporting causes important to the Alumni Association.

