Avalanche Legends Put on Show for Fans at Inaugural Colorado Alumni Faceoff Benefit Game 

“It’s going to be a great day,” Sakic said pregame. “Great to be here with the fans and the Alumni Association has done such a tremendous job making this thing happen.”

Sakic added that the time the alumni have spent together over the past weekend is what he misses.

“You don’t really get that until you all get back together,” Sakic said. “And everybody’s got their own lives now. And when you have an opportunity just for a weekend and have everybody back together, you have a lot of fun, you have a lot of good laughs and a lot of memories. And really, it’s like you never left. Just catch up and you’re right back where you left off. So it’s been a great weekend.”

Forsberg said it was great to reminisce about the Stanley Cups he won with the team in 1996 and 2001.

“It’s awesome to see them,” Forsberg said. “Different feelings. We won a couple of Cups. So most of them are great feelings, but obviously it also brings back memories. [We had] tough games. You’re out there battling Detroit and a few others, Vancouver, people try to run your head off every single game...But definitely it’s good to be back and you try to remember the good things. And especially when you put the Cup over your head, of course.”

Among the loud ovations given by the crowd on Sunday was the one for Forsberg’s compatriot, Avalanche Captain Gabriel Landeskog, who was one of three current Avs in attendance, joining Devon Toews and DU alum Logan O’Connor.

Sunday’s contest was more than just a game. It celebrated the rich histories of both the Avalanche and DU while supporting causes important to the Alumni Association.