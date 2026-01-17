Colorado Falls to Nashville 7-3

Brock Nelson Scores Twice, Necas Adds Goal

CA-2526-recap-DR-16x9
By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Defeat at Home

The Avalanche lost to the Nashville Predators 7-3 on Friday at Ball Arena. Brock Nelson scored twice for Colorado and Martin Necas added a tally for the Avs.

How It Happened

Nashville's Ryan O'Reilly opened the scoring at 30 seconds of the first period via a backhand shot from the doorstep.

The Avs tied the game at 1:24 of the first period when Nelson scored his 23rd goal of the season via a net-front backhand shot.

O'Reilly gave Nashville a 2-1 lead with his second goal of the game at 7:32 of the first period when his pass from the right goal line deflected into the net.

At 11:16 of the first period, Nelson tied the game with his second goal of the contest and 24th of the season via a redirect on Josh Manson's right-point shot. With that tally, Nelson scored the 325th tally of his career and tied Dustin Brown for the 24th-most goals by an American player in NHL history.

Nashville took a 3-2 lead when O'Reilly completed his hat trick via a redirection at 13:01 of the second period.

Michael Bunting doubled Nashville's lead via a left-circle shot off the rush.

The Avalanche cut its deficit in half at 1:09 of the third period when Necas scored his 22nd goal of the season via a shot from the high slot set up by MacKinnon.

Filip Forsberg gave Nashville a 5-3 lead with a power-play goal at 15:13 of the third period via a right-circle shot.

Nashville took a 6-3 lead when Steven Stamkos scored an empty-net goal at 17:04 of the third period.

Michael McCarron made it 7-3 with a shorthanded empty-net goal at 17:41 of the final frame of regulation.

Next Up

The Avalanche hosts the Washington Capitals on Monday at 2 p.m. MT on TNT, TruTV, HBO Max and Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM.

