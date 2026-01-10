Ilya Solovyov Scores First NHL Goal, Trent Miner Posts First NHL Win, Shutout as Avalanche Defeats Blue Jackets 4-0

Brent Burns Scores Twice for Colorado

CA-2526-recap-home-16x9
By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Saturday Success

Ilya Solovyov scored his first-career NHL goal and Trent Miner posted 29 saves to record his first-career NHL win and shutout as the Avalanche defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 at Ball Arena on Saturday to extend the team's home win streak to 17 games. Brent Burns scored twice and Victor Olofsson added a tally while Gavin Brindley and Parker Kelly each posted two assists.

"A lot of excitement," Miner said when asked how he was feeling after the game. "It wasn't easy. There [were] a lot of blocked shots out there tonight. I think it was a well-earned team win."

With the win, the Avalanche improved to 33-4-7.

"Really happy," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said about Miner, who like Bednar, spent time playing in the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL). "Because he's a relentless worker and he's a battler. That's what he is. And I think--goalie is maybe a little bit different--but there's a handful of players that come out of the ECHL, and it takes them a while, and they're grinding in the American [Hockey] League (AHL) and then they make their way to the NHL. And you can pretty much guarantee that the guys taht do that, they're battlers and they give it everything they [have] got...When we needed him to play a game tonight, and he had a great game. He looked sharp. And I'm really happy for him. He gets his first win [and] first shutout. Solovyov gets his first NHL goal.

"We got contributions from a bunch of different guys tonight. The [Parker] Kelly line was outstanding and our [defensemen] scored three goals. It's how you win. If you want to win a lot, you gotta win in different ways and different guys gotta be chipping in. That's what our team's been doing a lot this year."

How It Happened

Burns opened the scoring at 13:58 of the first period with his seventh goal of the season via a slap shot from the high slot on a rebound created by Ross Colton's shot from the right goal line.

Colorado doubled its lead at 17:28 of the first period when Olofsson scored his eighth goal of the season via a backhand shot from the slot after receiving a pass from Jack Drury, who won a puck battle next to the boards.

Solovyov gave the Avs a 3-0 lead at 10:30 of the second period via a left-circle shot set up by Kelly's cross-ice feed.

At 8:33 of the third period, Burns scored his second goal of the game and eighth of the season to give the Avs a 4-0 lead with a one-timer from the point that was stopped by Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins before being deflected into the net by Columbus forward Brendan Gaunce.

Next Up

The Avalanche hosts the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday at 8 p.m. MT on KTVD-20, Altitude, Altitude+ and Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM.

News Feed

Battle with the Blue Jackets

Avalanche To Air Animated Program ‘Bernie’s Mountain Showdown’ Feb. 26 vs. Minnesota

Josh Manson Posts First-Career Two-Goal Game as Avalanche Defeats Senators 8-2

Back at Ball

Avalanche To Play Mammoth in 2027 Discover Winter Classic in Salt Lake City

Introducing the Hockey Analytics League Operations (HALO) Meetings & Conference 2026

Avalanche Falls 4-2 to Lightning

A Tuesday Tilt in Tampa

Avalanche Falls 2-1 to Panthers

A Showdown in Sunrise

Avalanche Overcomes Two-Goal Third-Period Deficit, Defeat Hurricanes 5-3

Brock Nelson Continuing Family’s Team USA Legacy

A Clash with Carolina

Lehkonen, Kiviranta Selected to Team Finland 2026 Olympic Roster

Nelson Added to the United States 2026 Olympic Roster

MacKinnon Named NHL's Second Star of the Month

MacKinnon Scores Career Goals 400 and 401, Nichushkin Posts Hat Trick as Avalanche Defeats Blues 6-1

Trio of Avs Set to Represent Team Canada at Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026