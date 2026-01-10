Ilya Solovyov Scores First NHL Goal, Trent Miner Posts First NHL Win, Shutout as Avalanche Defeats Blue Jackets 4-0

Saturday Success

Ilya Solovyov scored his first-career NHL goal and Trent Miner posted 29 saves to record his first-career NHL win and shutout as the Avalanche defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 at Ball Arena on Saturday to extend the team's home win streak to 17 games. Brent Burns scored twice and Victor Olofsson added a tally while Gavin Brindley and Parker Kelly each posted two assists.

"A lot of excitement," Miner said when asked how he was feeling after the game. "It wasn't easy. There [were] a lot of blocked shots out there tonight. I think it was a well-earned team win."

With the win, the Avalanche improved to 33-4-7.

"Really happy," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said about Miner, who like Bednar, spent time playing in the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL). "Because he's a relentless worker and he's a battler. That's what he is. And I think--goalie is maybe a little bit different--but there's a handful of players that come out of the ECHL, and it takes them a while, and they're grinding in the American [Hockey] League (AHL) and then they make their way to the NHL. And you can pretty much guarantee that the guys taht do that, they're battlers and they give it everything they [have] got...When we needed him to play a game tonight, and he had a great game. He looked sharp. And I'm really happy for him. He gets his first win [and] first shutout. Solovyov gets his first NHL goal.

"We got contributions from a bunch of different guys tonight. The [Parker] Kelly line was outstanding and our [defensemen] scored three goals. It's how you win. If you want to win a lot, you gotta win in different ways and different guys gotta be chipping in. That's what our team's been doing a lot this year."