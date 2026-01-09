Josh Manson Posts First-Career Two-Goal Game as Avalanche Defeats Senators 8-2

An Avalanche of Goals

Josh Manson recorded a Gordie Howe hat trick, along with the first two-goal and four-point games of his career, to help the Avalanche defeat the Ottawa Senators 8-2 at Ball Arena on Thursday. Brock Nelson scored twice for Colorado, while Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Martin Necas and Brent Bruns each added a goal. Additionally, Ross Colton and MacKinnon each posted three assists while Makar and Manson both posted a pair of helpers. In net for the Avs, Scott Wedgewood stopped 29 of the 31 shots he faced.

"I feel like I wasn't really doing anything differently," Manson said. "It was just one of those nights. It's a funny business in the NHL. Some nights you feel great and you're -3, some nights you just feel okay and things are going in for you. That's just the way it goes."

With its 16th-consecutive home win, the Avalanche improved to 32-4-7.