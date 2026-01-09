Josh Manson Posts First-Career Two-Goal Game as Avalanche Defeats Senators 8-2

Manson Records Gordie Howe Hat Trick, First-Career Four-Point Game

CA-2526-recap-home-16x9
By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

An Avalanche of Goals

Josh Manson recorded a Gordie Howe hat trick, along with the first two-goal and four-point games of his career, to help the Avalanche defeat the Ottawa Senators 8-2 at Ball Arena on Thursday. Brock Nelson scored twice for Colorado, while Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Martin Necas and Brent Bruns each added a goal. Additionally, Ross Colton and MacKinnon each posted three assists while Makar and Manson both posted a pair of helpers. In net for the Avs, Scott Wedgewood stopped 29 of the 31 shots he faced.

"I feel like I wasn't really doing anything differently," Manson said. "It was just one of those nights. It's a funny business in the NHL. Some nights you feel great and you're -3, some nights you just feel okay and things are going in for you. That's just the way it goes."

With its 16th-consecutive home win, the Avalanche improved to 32-4-7.

How It Happened

Manson opened the scoring at 10:11 of the first period with his third goal of the season via a wrist shot from the point through traffic.

Colorado doubled its lead at 17:14 of the first period when MacKinnon scored his 36th goal of the season via a shot from the high slot.

Makar gave the Avs a 3-0 lead at 2:35 of the second periodwith his 13th goal of the season via a left-circle shot. With the secondary assist on the goal, Manson completed his Gordie Hat Trick.

Shane Pinto put the Senators on the board at 5:08 of the second period with a wrist shot from above the right circle.

Ottawa scored to make it 3-2 but after a successful Avalanche challenge for offside, the goal was taken off the board and the score remained 3-1.

The Avs took a 4-1 lead on the power play at 11:46 of the second period when Necas scored his 20th goal of the season via a one-timer from above the left goal line.

Brent Burns made it 5-1 at 12:03 of the middle frame with his sixth goal of the season via a right-point shot through traffic.

At 14:23 of the second period, Nelson gave the Avs a 6-1 lead on a five-on-three power play with his 20th goal of the season via a right-circle one-timer. With his third assist of the frame, MacKinnon tied Peter Forsberg for the most three-assist periods in franchise history (9).

Manson gave the Avs a 7-1 lead with his second goal of the game and fourth of the season at 16:48 of the second period via a one-timer from the point.

Colorado took an 8-1 lead when Nelson scored his second goal of the game and 21st of the season at 18:04 of the second period via a one-timer from the right circle.

Brady Tkachuk made it 8-2 at 7:03 of the third period with a shorthanded goal from the doorstep.

Next Up

The Avalanche continues its homestand on Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets at 2 p.m. MT on Altitude, Altitude+ and Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM.

