Shark Attack

SAN JOSE SHARKS (9-18-3) AT COLORADO AVALANCHE (18-10-2)

6:00 PM MDT | BALL ARENA | WATCH: ALTITUDE TV | LISTEN: 92.5 FM

The Colorado Avalanche take on the San Jose Sharks on Sunday night to complete their back-to-back set of games. The team will also host San Jose on New Year’s Eve, which will conclude the season series later this month. The Avalanche have won their last two contests at home as well as the last seven contests against the Sharks overall.

Latest Results:

December 16, 2023 WPG: 6 COL: 2

December 15, 2023 ARI: 1 SJS: 0

JOSTLING WITH THE JETS

The Colorado Avalanche dropped Saturday’s matchup to the Winnipeg Jets 6-2 at Canada Life Centre. This was the second time the Jets got the best of the Avs in nine days. They will meet for the final time this season April 13, 2023 in Denver.

AVS ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Nathan MacKinnon extended his point streak to 14 games (6g/17a) with two assists. He is one game shy of tying his career high.

MacKinnon’s current 14-game run is the third time he’s posted a point streak of 14 or more games in his career. He’s the only Avalanche skater to record three different 14-plus game point streaks since the franchise relocated to Denver. Peter Stastny did it five times in the Nordiques era.

Mikko Rantanen established a three-game point streak with an assist and has posted two goals and five assists in that span.

HISTORY

The Avalanche/Nordiques own a 61-40-5-7 all-time record against the Sharks, with a 35-14-4-2 mark at home. Colorado won the first contest between the two teams this season at the SAP Center 2-1 in a shootout. Cale Makar tied the game at one with 1:26 remaining in the third period to force the game to overtime and eventually the shootout. Mikko Rantanen tallied the only shootout goal between the two teams to secure the victory for Colorado in their second game this campaign. The Avs are 8-0-0 in their past eight games at home against the Sharks, outscoring them 37-10.

CAUGHT BY THE COYOTES

The San Jose Sharks were defeated by the Arizona Coyotes by a 1-0 score at Mullett Arena on Friday night. It was the fifth time this season the Sharks have been shutout (all on the road). Matias Maccelli tallied the lone goal in the game in the middle frame for what would seal the victory for the Coyotes. Connor Ingram stopped all 21 shots he faced en route to his third shutout of 2023-24.

STATS TO KNOW

Ryan Johansen has recorded 11 career tallies against the Sharks. This is tied for the fourth-most goals he has recorded against any franchise (Wild).

Nathan MacKinnon tied a career-high for shots in a game in the first matchup against the Sharks this season with 14 (Feb. 25, 2022 against the Jets was the other occasion).

Alexandar Georgiev is 5-0-0 against the Sharks in his career with a .922 SV% and a 1.68 GAA.

HUNGRY SHARKS

Tomas Hertl paces the Sharks in points and goals with 24 points and nine goals this campaign.

Hertl ranks fifth among all centers in the NHL with 21:17 TOI/GP.

Mackenzie Blackwood has made the seventh-most saves this season of any goaltender in the NHL with 584.

NUMBERS GAME

43

Nathan MacKinnon ranks tied for second (J.T. Miller) in the NHL for the most points this season with 43 (12g/31a).

6

Valeri Nichushkin is tied for the 10th-most power play goals in the NHL on the campaign with six.

106

The Colorado Avalanche have tallied the third-most goals of any team this season with 106. 42 of those have come in the third period, which paces all NHL clubs.

QUOTE(S) THAT LEFT A MARK

“It’s part of my game, I think if I can get one good hit that maybe fires the guys up a bit it can turn the momentum. I think it can make a difference to the guys and get everyone going.”

- Colorado Defenseman Josh Manson on his physical play