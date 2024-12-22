A Sunday Showdown with Seattle

Seattle Kraken (15-18-2) @ Colorado Avalanche (20-15-0)

6 p.m. MT | Ball Arena | Watch: Altitude, NHL Network, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

After a 2-1-0 road trip, the Avalanche return home to face the Kraken in their final game before the NHL’s holiday break. This is the last matchup between the teams this season, as the Avalanche won 3-2 on October 22 in Seattle and 6-3 on November 5 in Denver.

Latest Result (COL): COL 4, ANA 2

Latest Result (SEA): SEA 2, VGK 6

Success in SoCal

The Avalanche beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 at the Honda Center on Friday. Nathan MacKinnon posted a goal and three points while Scott Wedgewood made 30 saves for the Avs. Anaheim’s Leo Carlsson opened the scoring at 2:40 of the second period with a net-front deflection, but the Ducks wouldn’t lead for long. Just four minutes later, Parker Kelly scored his third goal of the season while the Avs were short-handed to tie the game at 6:40. The Burgundy and Blue took a 2-1 lead at 10:57 of the middle frame when Valeri Nichushkin scored his 10th goal of the season, finishing off a loose puck in the blue paint. Also scoring his 10th goal of the season Cale Makar doubled Colorado’s lead on the power play at 3:30 of the third period via a right-circle wrist shot. Alex Killorn pulled the Ducks within a goal at 13:05 of the third, but that would be the Ducks’ final goal of the game. MacKinnon re-established Colorado’s two-goal lead with his 14th goal of the season via an empty-net tally at 18:41 of the third.

At the Peak

Nate the Great

MacKinnon leads the NHL in points (55) and assists (41).

All Hail Cale

Among defensemen, Makar is first in points (42) and tied for first in assists (32) while being second in goals (10). Among all skaters, he’s tied for sixth in assists.

Moose Crossing

Rantanen is third in points (50), tied for sixth in goals (19), and eighth in assists (31).

History

In 11 previous regular-season matchups, the Avalanche are 7-3-1 against the Kraken, including four wins in their last five meetings.

Defeat in the Desert

The Kraken lost 6-2 to the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. Vince Dunn gave the Kraken a 1-0 lead at 2:34 of the first, but the Golden Knights took a 3-1 lead into the first intermission thanks to goals from Keegan Kolesar at 12:39, Brett Howden at 13:50 and Nicolas Hague at 17:48. After a scoreless middle frame, William Karlsson extended Vegas’ lead to three at 8:09 of the third and Noah Hanifin made it 5-1 at 11:28. The Kraken pulled within three at 13:58 with a goal from Jaden Schwartz, but Vegas regained its four-goal lead with a Mark Stone empty-net tally at 18:51.

Success Against the Kraken

In 10 regular-season games against Seattle, MacKinnon has posted 14 points (3g/11a), including six points (1g/5a) in two games this season.

Makar has recorded 14 points (4g/10a) in 10 regular-season contests against the Kraken, including four assists in two games this season.

In nine games against the Kraken, Artturi Lehkonen has registered seven points (3g/4a), including two points (1g/1a) in his season debut on November 5.

Producers From the Pacific Northwest

Jared McCann leads the Kraken in points (26) and is tied for first in goals (11).

Oliver Bjorkstrand is tied for first on the team in goals (11) and second in points (24).

Chandler Stephenson leads Seattle in assists (20) and is third in points (23).

A Numbers Game

137

MacKinnon has posted 137 points (46g/91a) 2024, which is the most in the NHL and the most by an Avalanche/Nordiques player in a calendar year, breaking his own mark of 135 points in 2023.

7

The Avalanche have won seven games in December, tied for the second most in the NHL.

2.5

Colorado is allowing 2.5 goals per game in December, tied for the 11th fewest in the NHL.

Quote That Left a Mark

"I thought [our] penalty kill was really good. And probably the difference in the hockey game for us with what we gave up, because it was too much, was Wedgewood. I thought he was outstanding.”

-- Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar on the Scott Wedgewood’s performance on Friday