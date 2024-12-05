A Carolina Clash with the Canes

Colorado Avalanche (14-12-0) @ Carolina Hurricanes (16-8-1)

5 p.m. MT | Lenovo Center | Watch: Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (950 AM)

The Avalanche continue their Eastern Conference road trip with a faceoff against the Hurricanes. This game concludes the teams’ season series, as Colorado beat Carolina 6-4 in their previous meeting on November 9.

Latest Result (COL): COL 5, BUF 4

Latest Result (CAR): SEA 4, CAR 2

A Big-Time Comeback in Buffalo

The Avalanche beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 at the KeyBank Center on Tuesday. After entering the first intermission down 4-0, the Avalanche responded with five unanswered goals including two from Nathan MacKinnon. Making his Avs debut in relief, Scott Wedgewood stopped all 22 shots he faced. The win marked the fourth four-goal comeback in Avalanche history and the second one on the road. MacKinnon started the comeback with a two-way effort at 2:24 of the second period, intercepting a Buffalo exit pass and scoring from the right circle. The Avs pulled within two when Joel Kiviranta scored his fifth of the season at 1:19 of the third period with a Finn-ish off the rush. The “Mayor of Denver,” Logan O’Connor, made it a one-goal game, scoring his third of the year with a shot from the left circle at 4:30. Scoring his second of the night and ninth of the season, MacKinnon tied the game at 7:39 with a deflection from the slot. Completing the team’s comeback, Artturi Lehkonen gave the Burgundy and Blue a 5-4 lead at 15:38 of the third with a Finn-ish from the doorstep. The comeback sealed the eighth instance in the last 25 years where an NHL team erased a four-goal deficit and won in regulation.

Table Toppers

MacKinnon leads the NHL in assists (30) and is tied for first in points (39).

Makar tops NHL blueliners in assists (24) and points (32), in addition to being tied for first among that group in goals (8). His 24 assists are tied for fifth among NHL skaters.

Mikko Rantanen is tied for fifth in the NHL in points (35) and tied for seventh in goals (15).

Colorado Avalanche → 4 Nations Face-Off

The Avs have five players representing their respective countries at the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off in February. MacKinnon, Makar and Devon Toews will represent Team Canada while Rantanen and Lehkonen will play for Team Finland. The Avalanche’s five players on 4 Nations rosters are tied for the third most among NHL teams.

History

In 47 previous regular-season contests, the Avs are 29-12-6 against the Hurricanes, including 5-2-0 in their last seven.

Second Best Against Seattle

The Hurricanes lost 4-2 to the Seattle Kraken at the Lenovo Center on Tuesday. The Kraken opened the scoring 19 seconds into the game with a goal from Jaden Schwartz before Eric Robinson tied the game for the Hurricanes at 4:56 of the opening frame. In the second period, Eeli Tolvanen scored at 5:56 to give the Kraken a 2-1 lead heading into the third period. Martin Necas tied the game with a power-play goal at 5:43 of the third period but Seattle answered with goals from Yanni Gourde at 10:48 and Brandon Tanev at 15:03 to win the game.

Contributing Against the Canes

MacKinnon has posted 22 points (7g/15a) in 20 games against Carolina.

In eight previous matchups against the Hurricanes, Makar has registered six points (3g/3a).

Rantanen has recorded 15 points (7g/8a) in 15 games against the Hurricanes.

Canes Leading the Way

Necas leads the Hurricanes in goals (13), assists (26), and points (39).

Sebastian Aho is second on the team in assists (19) and points (26).

Shayne Gostisbehere is third in assists (15) and points (20).

A Numbers Game

277

Rantanen’s 277-career goals are the fourth most among Finnish-born players.

938

MacKinnon’s 938-career points are the seventh most among active Canadian-born players.

+152

Toews’ +152 plus/minus rating is the best among active Canadian-born defensemen.

Quote That Left a Mark

“When we’re in attack mode from behind, it’s tough to contain us.”

-- Nathan MacKinnon on the team’s ability to come back in games