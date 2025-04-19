Round One Rivalry

Colorado Avalanche (49-29-4, C3) @ Dallas Stars (50-26-6, C2)

6:30 p.m. MT | American Airlines Center | Watch: Altitude, Altitude+, TNT, TruTV, Max | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

For the second-consecutive season, the Avalanche will face the Dallas Stars in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Last year, they met in the Second Round, with the Stars winning in six games.

Rocky Mountain Scorers (2024-25 Regular Season Stats)

Nate the Great

Nathan MacKinnon finished tied for first in the NHL in assists (84) and second in the league in points (116). He also led the Avalanche in goals (32).

All Hail Cale

Cale Makar led NHL defensemen in goals (30), assists (62) and points (92). Among all skaters, he finished eighth in assists and ninth in points.

A Marty Party

Martin Necas finished tied for 16th in the NHL in assists (56) and 19th in the league in points (83).

History

In the three meetings between the teams during the regular season, the Avs went 2-1, with each team defending home ice. The Stars won 5-3 in Dallas on November 29th before the Avs were victorious in both games in Denver, winning 6-3 on January 18th and 4-3 in overtime on March 16th.

Scoring Against the Stars

MacKinnon has posted three assists in three games against Dallas this season.

In three contests against Dallas this season, Makar registered seven points (3g/4a).

Artturi Lehkonen recorded five points (3g/2a) in three games against the Stars in the 2024-25 regular season.

Dallas’ Stars

Mikko Rantanen led the Stars in points (88) and assists (56) while finishing third in goals (32).

Wyatt Johnston finished second on the Stars in goals (33) and fourth on the team in points (71).

Matt Duchene finished second on the Stars in points (82) and assists (52) while finishing fourth in goals (30).

A Numbers Game

78

5

Lehkonen scored a goal in each of Colorado’s five First-Round games in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

13

Quote That Left a Mark

“I think Jared does a great job. I think he’s thoroughly prepared. I think he has a good connection with all of our players. I think he’s done a great job for many many years.”

-- Avalanche General Manager Chris MacFarland on Head Coach Jared Bednar