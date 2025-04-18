First-Round Fight with Dallas

Colorado Avalanche (49-29-4, C3) vs. Dallas Stars (50-26-6, C2)

The Avalanche begin their Stanley Cup Playoff journey against their divisional rivals, the Dallas Stars.

Series Storylines

Rematch

These teams met in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, with the Stars winning the Second Round in six games. In Game One, the Avs stormed back from down 3-0 to win 4-3 in overtime before Dallas won the next three games. The Avs won Game Five in Dallas but fell to the Stars in Game Six when Matt Duchene scored the game-winner in double overtime.

Gabriel Landeskog’s Potential Return to Lineup

Due to injury, the last time Landeskog played in an NHL game was on June 26, 2022. However, he returned to pro hockey with the Colorado Eagles, posting two points (1g/1a) in two games on a conditioning loan. His loan has since been terminated; he’s joined the Avalanche and has participated in every practice with the team. Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said he's hopeful the Avs will have close to a full lineup for Game One.

Meeting with Mikko Rantanen

After 10 years in an Avs sweater, Rantanen’s return to Denver on March 16th was an emotional one. Now, he’ll have the chance to see his former team in a playoff series for the first time in his career. The Avalanche traded Rantanen to the Carolina Hurricanes on January 24th before Carolina traded him to Dallas on March 7th.

Injury Update

Dallas’ leading goal-scorer in the regular season, Jason Robertson, left the Stars’ season finale with a lower-body injury and did not return. He has been ruled out for Game One and is week-to-week. The Stars may be without defenseman Miro Heiskanen to start the series, as he hasn’t played since January 28th due to injury.

Between the Pipes

Colorado’s tandem of Mackenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood combined to post a 35-16-4 record in the regular season after being acquired by the Avalanche. In 37 appearances for the Avs, Blackwood posted a .913 save percentage and a 2.33 goals-against average. The next playoff game he appears in will be his first. Wedgewood posted a .917 save percentage along with a 1.99 goals-against average in 19 appearances for Colorado. He has appeared in three Stanley Cup Playoff games, all with Dallas in 2022-23.

In net for Dallas will likely be Jake Oettinger, who made 58 starts for the Stars this season and posted a 36-18-4 record along with a .909 save percentage and a 2.59 goals-against average. In his playoff career, Oettinger has made 47 appearances, posting a 23-22 record along with a .915 save percentage and a 2.46 goals-against average. In the series against the Avs in 2024, he went 4-2 with a .911 save percentage and a 2.24 goals-against average. Dallas' backup goaltender is Casey DeSmith. In 27 appearances this season, he posted a 14-8-2 record along with a .915 save percentage and a 2.59 goals-against average.

Leading the Way (Regular Season Stats)

Nate the Great

Nathan MacKinnon leads the Avalanche in goals (32), assists (84) and points (116). Among NHL skaters, he’s tied for first in assists and second in points.

All Hail Cale

Cale Makar is second on the Avalanche in goals (30), assists (62) and points (92). He led all NHL defensemen in those three categories. Among all skaters, he finished eighth in assists and ninth in points.

A Marty Party

Martin Necas is third on the Avalanche in points (83) and assists (56) while being tied for third in goals (27).