Anaheim Ducks (11-10-1) @ Colorado Avalanche (12-7-3)

7 p.m. MST | Ball Arena | Watch: KUSA-9, KTVD-20, Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM), Altitude Sports Radio App

The Avalanche concludes a back-to-back with a contest against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. This is the first of three regular-season meetings between the teams, as they’ll play in Anaheim on December 27th and March 30th.

Latest Result (COL): COL 1, UTA 4

Latest Result (ANA): ANA 6, STL 8

Road Defeat

The Avalanche lost 4-1 to the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday at Delta Center. Parker Kelly scored for Colorado, Jaden Schwartz recorded an assist and Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 25 of the 28 shots he faced in net. Utah’s Liam O’Brien opened the scoring at 5:22 of the middle frame via a right-circle shot before Vincent Trocheck made it 2-0 on the power play via a left-circle one-timer at 17:53 of the second period. The Mammoth took a 3-0 lead with a shorthanded goal from Dmitri Simashev via a left-circle shot at 1:02 of the third period. Parker Kelly put the Avalanche on the board at 15:01 of the final frame with his fifth tally of the campaign via a redirect in the right circle on Schwartz’s shot from the right hash marks of the right circle.

Leading the Way

Good Stick, Lehky

Artturi Lehkonen is fifth in the NHL in goals (15).

Toewser Laser

Devon Toews is tied for fourth among NHL defensemen in goals (6).

Big Play T.J.

Among NHL rookies, T.J. Hughes is tied for second in assists (8).

Series History

In 115 previous regular-season games against the Ducks, the Avalanche has a record of 59-35-7-14.

Defeat on the Road

The Ducks lost 8-6 to the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Tuesday. In the first period, Jonatan Berggren opened the scoring for St. Louis at 2:13 before Anaheim’s Alex Killorn tied the game at 11:38 and Connor McMichael gave the Blues a 2-1 lead at 19:07. After Anaheim’s Cutter Gauthier tied the game 1:02 of the middle frame, the Blues took a 4-2 second-period lead after tallies from Robert Thomas at 11:41 and Dalibor Dvorsky at 13:37. Gauthier scored a power-play goal to make it 4-3 at 16:19 of the second period. The Blues made it 7-3 after third-period tallies from Jake Neighbours at 5:36, Philip Broberg at 6:19 and Logan Mailloux at 8:34. Anaheim cut its deficit to one after third-period tallies from Ian Moore at 14:59, Mikael Granlund on the power play at 18:35 and Gauthier at 19:19. Pavel Buchnevich gave the Blues an 8-6 lead with an empty-net goal at 19:22 of the final frame.

Making Plays Against the Ducks

Gabriel Landeskog has posted 33 points (14g/19a) in 39 games against the Ducks.

In 25 contests against Anaheim, Nelson has registered 18 points (9g/9a).

Toews has recorded 17 points (3g/14a) in 23 games against the Ducks.

Creating Offense in Orange County

Gauthier leads the Ducks in goals (21) and points (29).

Jackson LaCombe leads Anaheim in assists (24) and ranks fifth on the team in points (25).

Leo Carlsson is second on the Ducks in points (28) and assists (22) while ranking fourth in goals (6).

A Numbers Game

.800

Colorado’s .800 points percentage at home this season is the fifth highest in the NHL.

4.60

The Avalanche are scoring an NHL-best 4.60 goals per game at home this season.

8

Lehkonen’s eight goals at home this season are tied for the fifth most among NHL skaters.

Quotes That Left a Mark

“I liked the start of the game. I thought [in the] first period we played hard, played well. Did some good things offensively [and] defensively.”

-- Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar on the team’s start to Wednesday’s game

“We know how to respond after games like tonight. Just [go] back at it.”

-- Gabriel Landeskog on responding to Wednesday’s loss