As part of its jersey artist series, the Colorado Avalanche is partnering with artist Ralene Whiteshield (Tsa-geah-hodle-mah) to celebrate Native American Heritage Month.

Raelene Whiteshield (Tsa-geah-hodle-mah) is an enrolled member of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma and also half Kiowa. She carries over 21 years of experience in the finance industry with many of those years working in commercial and corporate lending. Raelene currently works in the nonprofit sector, supporting Indigenous communities in the United States and Canada.

Raelene was raised in a suburb of Denver, Colorado, where she still resides with her children. She is an avid seamstress, Indigenous designer, artist, jingle dress dancer, mother and the largest fan of her children.