A Battle with the Bolts

Tampa Bay Lightning (6-4-2) @ Colorado Avalanche (7-1-5)

7:30 p.m. MT | Ball Arena | Watch: Altitude, Altitude+, TNT, TruTV, HBO Max | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

After a two-game road trip against a pair of Pacific Division teams, the Avalanche returns to Ball Arena to face the Tampa Bay Lightning in a rematch of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final. This is the first of two meetings between the teams this season, as they’ll play in Tampa on January 6th.

Latest Result (COL): COL 2, SJS 3 (OT)

Latest Result (TBL): TBL 4, UTA 2

Picked Up a Point

The Avalanche lost 3-2 in overtime to the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose on Saturday. Martin Necas and Nathan MacKinnon scored for Colorado, Artturi Lehkonen posted the 300th point of his NHL career and Mackenzie Blackwood made 20 saves in his first start of the season. Necas opened the scoring with his ninth goal of the season at 30 seconds of the first period via a shot from the left circle. San Jose tied the game when Macklin Celebrini scored via a shot from the high slot at 18:21 of the first period. Philipp Kurashev gave the Sharks a 2-1 lead at 4:07 of the middle frame with a breakaway goal. MacKinnon tied the game at 9:10 of the second period when he shot the puck from the crease into a dislodged net. After the play was originally ruled no goal, MacKinnon was awarded his 10th goal of the season and became the first player this season to reach double-digit tallies. Kurashev scored the game-winning goal for San Jose at 1:48 of overtime with a left-circle shot.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

MacKinnon is tied for the league lead in goals (10) and tied for second in points (19).

All Hail Cale

Cale Makar leads defensemen in points (18) and assists (14) while being tied for second among blueliners in goals (4). Among all skaters, he’s fourth in assists and tied for sixth in points.

Marty Party

Necas is tied for fourth in the NHL in goals (9).

Series History

In 55 previous regular-season games against the Lightning, the Avalanche has a record of 21-17-7. The teams have met once in the playoffs, with the Avs winning the 2022 Stanley Cup Final in six games.

Success in Salt Lake City

The Lightning defeated the Utah Mammoth 4-2 on Sunday at Delta Center. In the first period, Lawson Crouse opened the scoring for Utah at 5:55 before Yanni Gourde tied the game for Tampa Bay at 15:17. Anthony Cirelli scored the lone second-period goal to give the Lightning a 2-1 lead at 2:47. Utah’s Kailer Yamamoto tied the game at 2:21 of the third period before Jake Guentzel gave Tampa Bay a 3-2 lead at 12:06. Brandon Hagel scored an empty-net goal to double the Lightning’s lead at 19:44.

Lighting the Lamp Against the Lightning

MacKinnon has posted 31 points (11g/20a) in 21 regular-season games against Tampa Bay in addition to six points (2g/4a) in six playoff contests.

In eight regular-season contests against the Lightning, Makar has recorded eight points (2g/6a) along with seven points (3g/4a) in six playoff games.

Gabriel Landeskog has registered 18 points (7g/11a) in 17 regular-season games against the Lightning in addition to five points (3g/2a) in six playoff contests.

Tallying Points for Tampa Bay

Guentzel leads Tampa Bay in points (12) and is second in goals (5) and assists (7).

Cirelli leads the Lightning in goals (7) and is second in points (11).

Victor Hedman leads Tampa Bay in assists (9) and is tied for fourth in points (9).

A Numbers Game

34

The Avalanche's 34 five-on-five goals are the second most in the NHL.

2.54

The Avalanche is allowing 2.54 goals per game, which is the fourth fewest in the league.

89.7%

Colorado’s 89.7% mark on the penalty kill is the fourth highest in the NHL.

Quote That Left a Mark

"It's special. Obviously never played with him in my life and vice versa so [it was a] very cool moment to be able to share that with family."

-- Cale Makar on sharing the ice with his brother Taylor, who made his NHL debut on Saturday