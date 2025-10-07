Kicking Off the Campaign Against the Kings

Colorado Avalanche (0-0-0) @ Los Angeles Kings (0-0-0)

8:30 p.m. MT | Crpyto.com Arena | Watch: ESPN | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

The 30th season of Colorado Avalanche hockey begins with a road matchup against the Los Angeles Kings. This is the first of three meetings between the teams this season, as they’ll play at Ball Arena on December 29th and again in Los Angeles on March 2nd.

Last Season’s Leaders

Nate the Great

Nathan MacKinnon, a nominee for the Ted Lindsay Award, led the Avs in goals (32), assists (84) and points (116) in 2024-25. His 84 assists were tied for the most in the NHL.

All Hail Cale

En route to winning the 2025 Norris Trophy and being a Ted Lindsay Award finalist, Cale Makar led all NHL defensemen in goals (30), assists (62) and points (92).

A Marty Party

Martin Necas finished third on the Avs in assists (56) and points (83) and ended the 2024-25 campaign tied with Artturi Lehkonen for third on the team in goals (27).

History

In 113 previous regular-season matchups, the Avalanche are 54-47-12 against the Kings, including 2-1-0 last season. The two teams have met twice in the playoffs, with the Avs winning in seven games in both the 2001 Western Conference Semi-Finals and the 2002 Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Capitalizing Against the Kings

MacKinnon has posted 35 points (12g/23a) in 33 games against the Kings.

In 17 contests against Los Angeles, Makar has registered 22 points (6g/16a).

Brent Burns has recorded 55 points (19g/36a) in 79 regular-season games against the Kings in addition to 12 points (5g/7a) in 19 playoff contests.

Scoring in SoCal

Adrian Kempe led the Kings in points (73), finished tied for first in goals (35) and second in assists (38).

Anze Kopitar, who is entering his last NHL season, finished first on the Kings in assists (46) and points (67) while ending the season fifth in goals (21).

Kevin Fiala tied for the team lead in goals (35), third in points (60) and tied for seventh in assists (25).

A Numbers Game

26

Including their time in Quebec, the Avalanche franchise is 26-12-7 in their season openers. Their .656 points percentage in their first game of the season is the fourth best in the NHL.

100

Avs defenseman Sam Malinski is scheduled to skate in his 100th NHL game on Tuesday.

1,015

Since entering the league in the 2013-14 season, MacKinnon’s 1,015 points (367g/648a) are the third most in the NHL.

Quote That Left a Mark

“Our goal is to sort of pick up where we left off post trade deadline with much of the same group. And I don't see why there's any reason why we can't do that. We have a high standard right away, and we just keep trying to improve and get more consistent at what we do as the year goes on and hopefully carry it over into the playoffs.”

-- Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar on the start of the season