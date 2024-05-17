Staving Off The Stars: Avalanche Look To Force Game Seven Against Dallas

The Avalanche look to force a Game Seven when they host the Stars on Friday night for Game Six. The game is at 8 p.m. MT and will be broadcast on TNT, TruTV, MAX, Sportsnet, SN1, and TVA Sports. The Avs/Nordiques have posted a 6-0 record in Game Five when trailing in a series 3-1. Colorado is attempting to win their first playoff series in franchise history when trailing three games to one (0-5).
ROUND 2 SCHEDULE VS. DALLAS
- May 7 at Dallas - Game 1; Result COL: 4 DAL: 3 (OT)
- May 9 at Dallas - Game 2, Result DAL: 5 COL: 3
- May 11 vs. Dallas - Game 3, Result DAL: 4 COL: 1
- May 13 vs. Dallas - Game 4, Result DAL: 5 COL: 1
- May 15 at Dallas - Game 5, Result COL: 5 DAL: 3
- May 17 vs. Dallas - Game 6, (TNT, truTV, MAX)
- May 19 at Dallas - Game 7, TBD*
*If necessary
REGULAR SEASON RESULTS VS. DALLAS
- Nov. 18 at Dallas (W, 6-3)
- Jan. 4 at Dallas (W, 5-4 OT)
- Feb. 27 vs. Dallas (W, 5-1)
- Apr. 7 vs. Dallas (L, 7-4)
THRILLING WIN IN TEXAS
Colorado defeated Dallas 5-3 in Dallas on Wednesday night in Game 5. Dallas struck first when Joe Pavelski tallied his first goal of the playoffs. The Avalanche knotted the game at one with 0.6 seconds remaining in the first period thanks to Artturi Lehkonen's power-play goal. Miro Heiskanen lit the lamp on the man advantage to regain the lead for the Stars. Colorado responded with a power play tally from Cale Makar to level the game at two going into the second intermission. Early in the third period, Casey Mittelstadt found a loose puck in front of the net and directed it past Jake Oettinger. Makar extended the lead when he beat Oettinger through his five-hole. The Stars cut into the deficit when Logan Stankoven tipped a point shot into the back of the net. Nathan MacKinnon tallied an insurance marker with just over three minutes remaining in the third period.