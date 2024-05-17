Staving Off The Stars: Avalanche Look To Force Game Seven Against Dallas

Mikko Rantanen required 80 games to reach 100 points, tying Glenn Anderson for the eighth-fewest games to record 100-plus points in NHL history. Wayne Gretzky (46 GP), Mario Lemieux (50 GP), Jari Kurri (67 GP), Mike Bossy (74 GP), Sidney Crosby (75 GP), Nathan MacKinnon (77 GP) and Denis Savard (78 GP) are the only NHLers to reach the 80-point mark faster.

Lehkonen recorded 1g/1a. He has totaled 11 points (6g/5a) in the playoffs to become the fifth Avalanche skater to reach that mark, tying Edmonton and the New York Rangers for the most double-digit scorers in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Lehkonen’s goal came with 0.6 seconds left in the opening frame. That is the second latest postseason tally in franchise history; Nazem Kadri found the back of the net with 0.1 seconds left in the third period on August 2, 2020, vs St. Louis.

Jonathan Drouin notched an assist on Makar’s goal and has found the scoresheet in both postseason contests since returning to the lineup (0g/2a).

PLAYOFF PATH: ROUND 1 RESULTS

The Avalanche defeated the Winnipeg Jets in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, 4-1.

Apr. 21 at Winnipeg; L 7-6

Apr. 23 at Winnipeg; W 5-2

Apr. 26 vs. Winnipeg; W 6-2

Apr. 28 vs. Winnipeg; W 5-1

Apr. 30 at Winnipeg; W 6-3

POSTSEASON LEADERS

9

Mittelstadt (3g/6a) and Rantanen (3g/7a) are tied for the fourth-most even strength points in the league this postseason with nine apiece.

5

Makar is tied with Heiskanen for the most goals by a defenseman in these playoffs with five.

40

MacKinnon ranks sixth among all skaters this postseason with 40 shots on goals.

QUOTE THAT LEFT A MARK

“We got some cleaner entries. I had to do a better job of creating cleaner entries for the boys and I had a couple of good ones. You got Cale [Makar] up top with some time and great screens, that’s what kind of makes it successful. Pretty simple hockey and obviously Lehky (Lehkonen) found a pocket and that was a great shot there too.”

- MacKinnon on the power play success