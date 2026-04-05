Sunday Against St. Louis

St. Louis Blues (32-31-12) @ Colorado Avalanche (50-15-10)

7:30 p.m. MT | Ball Arena | Watch: ESPN, ESPN App | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

After becoming the first NHL team to reach 50 wins this season, the Avalanche returns to Ball Arena to host the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. This is the second of three regular-season meetings between the Central Division foes, as the Avalanche won 6-1 in Denver on December 31st, and they’ll face off again in St. Louis on April 7th.

Latest Result (COL): COL 2, DAL 0

Latest Result (STL): STL 6, ANA 2

Two Points in Texas

Scott Wedgewood recorded an 18-save shutout while Martin Necas and Nathan MacKinnon each recorded a tally as the Avalanche defeated the Dallas Stars 2-0 on Saturday at American Airlines Center. Brent Burns played in his 1,000th consecutive game and Devon Toews recorded the 300th point of his NHL career. Necas opened the scoring at 10:39 of the third period with his 36th goal of the season via a shot from the right doorstep set up by Artturi Lehkonen’s incredible feed. The Avs took a 2-0 lead at 19:02 of the third period when MacKinnon scored his 51st goal of the season via an empty-net tally.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

MacKinnon leads the NHL in goals (51) while ranking third in points (122) and assists (71).

Brock & Roll

Brock Nelson is third on the Avalanche in goals (33).

Marty Party

Necas is tied for eighth in the NHL in points (94).

Series History

In 124 previous regular-season games against the Blues, the Avalanche has a record of 64-47-6-7. The teams have met three times in the playoffs, with the Avs winning the 2001 Western Conference Final in five games, the 2021 First Round in four games and the 2022 Second Round in six games. Colorado also defeated the Blues 2-1 in a 2020 Western Conference Round Robin game.

Success in SoCal

The Blues defeated the Anaheim Ducks 6-2 at Honda Center on Friday. Anaheim’s Ryan Poehling opened the scoring at 1:51 of the first period before St. Louis’ Robert Thomas tied the game at 5:24 of the opening frame. The Blues took a 2-1 lead when Dylan Holloway scored a power-play goal at 11:18 of the first period before Jeffrey Viel tied the game for the Ducks at 16:01 of the opening frame. Jonatan Berggren gave the Blues a 3-2 lead at 18:44 of the first period. St. Louis took a 5-2 second-period lead after goals from Pius Suter at 3:08 and Colton Parayko at 16:50. Holloway gave the Blues a 6-2 lead with a power-play goal at 1:22 of the third period.

Scoring Against St. Louis

MacKinnon has posted 57 points (21g/36a) in 51 regular-season games against the Blues, in addition to 17 points (9g/8a) in 11 playoff contests.

Necas has recorded 10 points (5g/5a) in 11 contests against St. Louis.

Gabriel Landeskog has registered 30 points (7g/23a) in 48 regular-season games against the Blues, along with 14 points (5g/9a) in 11 playoff contests.

St. Louis’ Scorers

Thomas leads the Blues in points (53) and assists (35) while ranking second in goals (18).

Holloway leads the Blues in goals (19) and ranks fourth in points (40).

Jordan Kyrou is third on the Blues in points (41), tied for third in goals (17) and tied for fourth in assists (24).

A Numbers Game

93

On Saturday, MacKinnon recorded his 93rd even-strength point of the 2025-26 campaign, which set a single-season franchise record. He passed his own mark of 92 even-strength points in 2023-24.

8

Sam Malinski’s eight points Since March 24th are tied for the fifth most by a defenseman.

7

Colorado’s seven shutouts this season are tied for the third most in the NHL.

Quote That Left a Mark

"Coming into this game, we knew it was a big one. I felt like we played really good defensively. Didn't give up much. PK (penalty kill) was great. [Wedgewood] was unreal. We're always going to create something. It wasn't our best offensively, today. But we got it done."

-- Martin Necas on Colorado’s win against Dallas on Saturday