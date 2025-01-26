A Matinee at Madison Square Garden

Colorado Avalanche (28-20-2) @ New York Rangers (24-20-4)

11 a.m. MT | Madison Square Garden | Watch: Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

For the second-straight day, the Avalanche will face an Original Six team on the road in the finale of their season series with the New York Rangers.

Latest Result (COL): COL 1, BOS 3

Latest Result (NYR): PHI 1, NYR 6

Beaten in Boston

The Avalanche lost 3-1 to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Saturday. Artturi Lehkonen scored his 19th goal of the season for Colorado, posting one of 28 Avalanche shots on goal. Lehkonen opened the scoring at 1:30 of the second period with a right-circle wrist shot off a sweet backhand feed from Juuso Parssinen. Boston’s Morgan Geekie scored twice in the third period, tying the game at 25 seconds and giving the Bruins a 2-1 lead at 5:44 of the final frame. David Pastrnak gave the Bruins a 3-1 lead with an empty-net goal at 19:57 of the third.

New Avs on the Block

On Friday, the Avalanche acquired forwards Martin Necas and Jack Drury in a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes. Necas posted 298 points (113g/185a) in 411 games with Carolina. Additionally, Drury is the nephew of Chris Drury, who helped the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup in 2001.

A Mile High on the Leaderboards

Nate the Great

Nathan MacKinnon leads the NHL in points (75) and assists (56).

All Hail Cale

Among defensemen, Cale Makar is tied for first in goals (16), third in points (53) and tied for fourth in assists (39).

A Marty Party

Necas is tied for seventh in the NHL in assists (39).

History

In 45 previous regular-season meetings, the Avalanche are 26-14-5 against the Rangers, including a 3-2 overtime win at Ball Arena on January 14, 2025. The last five meetings between the teams have been decided after regulation.

Filled the Net Versus Philly

The Rangers beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-1 on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. Philadelphia’s Owen Tippett opened the scoring with a goal at 1:25 before tallies from Braden Schneider at 9:00 and Adam Edstrom at 10:24 gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead heading into the first intermission. K’Andre Miller scored the lone second-period goal, giving the Rangers a 3-1 lead at 4:44. In the final frame, Filip Chytil made it 4-1 at 5:15, Adam Fox scored a short-handed empty-net goal at 16:53 and Reilly Smith netted a power-play tally at 18:15.

Racking Up the Points Against the Rangers

MacKinnon has posted 20 points (8g/12a) in 19 games against the Rangers.

In nine games against the Rangers, Makar has registered eight points (1g/7a).

Drury has recorded five points (2g/3a) in five regular-season games against the Rangers.

Point-Scorers Above Penn Station

Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers in goals (20) and points (50) while ranking second in assists (30).

Fox leads the Rangers in assists (37) and ranks second in points (40).

Vincent Trocheck is third on the Rangers in points (30) and goals (14) while ranking tied for fourth in assists (16).

A Numbers Game

298

Necas is two points away from reaching the 300-point milestone for his career. He’s posted 113 goals and 185 assists so far in his career.

19

Since making his season debut on November 5, Lehkonen’s 19 goals are tied for the fifth most in the NHL during that span.

67

The Avalanche’s 67 third-period goals this season are the third most in the league.

Quote That Left a Mark

“It’s pretty impressive playing with two of the best players in the world.”

-- Martin Necas on being on the ice with Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar