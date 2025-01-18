A Saturday Duel with Dallas

Dallas Stars (28-15-1) @ Colorado Avalanche (27-18-1)

2 p.m. MT | Ball Arena | Watch: Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

In a rematch of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Avalanche host the Dallas Stars in the third of a five-game homestand. This is the second of three meetings between the teams this season, as the Avs lost 5-3 in Dallas on November 29, and they’ll play again in Denver on March 16.

Defeat at Home

The Avalanche lost to the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Thursday at Ball Arena. Colorado’s goal-scorers were Nathan MacKinnon, who posted his 16th and 17th goals of the season, and Logan O’Connor, who tallied his sixth of the campaign. The Avs’ penalty kill was perfect, going 4/4 during the contest. O’Connor, who has four points (2g/2a) in his last five games, opened the scoring at 5:17 of the first period with a shot from the right doorstep after picking up the puck below the left circle and skating around the crease. MacKinnon doubled Colorado’s lead at 10:04 of the first with a wrist shot from the high slot after receiving a drop pass above the right circle and skating to the slot. At 11:48 of the first, MacKinnon scored his second of the night after he received Devon Toews’ outlet pass, put the puck between Evan Bouchard’s legs, sashayed around Bouchard and scored from the low slot. MacKinnon nearly recorded a hat trick during the game as he hit the post two different times following his second goal.

At 19:18 of the first, Viktor Arvidsson scored to put Edmonton on the board with a slap shot off the rush. Brett Kulak cut the Oilers’ deficit in half with a left-point slap shot through traffic at 6:17 of the second period. At 14:49 of the second, Connor McDavid tied the game with a shot from the right doorstep. Bouchard gave the Oilers a 4-3 lead at 13:05 of the third period with a one-timer from the top of the right circle.

Rocky Mountain Rockstars

Nate the Great

MacKinnon leads the NHL in points (72) and assists (55).

All Hail Cale

Cale Makar is tied for seventh in the league in assists (37). Among defensemen, he’s second in goals (13), points (50) and assists.

Moose Crossing

Mikko Rantanen is tied for fifth in points (62), seventh in goals (25) and tied for seventh in assists (37).

History

In 112 previous regular-season meetings, the Avalanche are 53-40-19 against the Stars.

Defeated in Dallas

The Stars lost 3-1 to the Montreal Canadiens at American Airlines Center on Thursday. Dallas’ Jason Robertson opened the scoring at 3:50 of the first period before Montreal’s Juraj Slafkovsky tied the game at 4:37 of the opening frame. After a scoreless second period, Alex Newhook gave the Canadiens a 2-1 lead at 9:15 of the third and Joel Armia made it 3-1 with an empty-net goal at 19:43.

Scoring Against the Stars

MacKinnon has posted 43 points (17g/26a) in 42 regular-season games against Dallas in addition to 18 points (7g/11a) in 14 playoff games.

In 16 regular-season meetings with the Stars, Makar has recorded 15 points (2g/13a) as well as 15 points (6g/9a) in 14 playoff games.

Rantanen has registered 23 points (10g/13a) in 27 regular-season games against the Stars in addition to 17 points (6g/11a) in 14 playoff games.

Dallas’ Stars

Matt Duchene leads the Stars in points (41) while ranking second in goals (17) and assists (24).

Robertson leads Dallas in assists (25), ranks second in points (37) and is tied for third in goals (12).

Wyatt Johnston is third on the team in points (32) and assists (22).

A Numbers Game

88.9%

Since December 1, the Avalanche’s 88.9% mark on the penalty kill is tied for the third best in the NHL.

41

MacKinnon leads the NHL in points at home this season with 41 (10g/31a).

25:44

Makar’s 25:44 of time on ice per game is the third most in the NHL.

Quote That Left a Mark

“It’s not just how many games you win. It’s a little bit about who you’re getting those wins against. And obviously being in the division and as tight as it is, these games can mean a lot, so we’re putting a high importance on it.”

-- Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar on the team’s next three games all being against Central-Division opponents