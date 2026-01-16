Friday Night Hockey

Nashville Predators (22-20-4) @ Colorado Avalanche (33-4-8)

7 p.m. MT | Ball Arena | Watch: KTVD-20, Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

In the fourth contest of a seven-game homestand, the Avalanche hosts a Central Division foe and concludes its regular-season series with the Nashville Predators on Friday. In their previous three meetings in 2025-26, the Avalanche defeated the Predators 3-0 on November 22nd, Nashville won 4-3 in a shootout in Tennessee on December 9th and Colorado won 4-2 in Denver on December 13th.

Latest Result (COL): TOR 4, COL 3 (OT)

Latest Result (NSH): EDM 3, NSH 4 (OT)

Defeat in Overtime

The Avalanche lost 4-3 in overtime to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Ball Arena on Monday. Cale Makar, Brock Nelson and Martin Necas all scored for Colorado, while Nathan MacKinnon recorded three assists. Toronto’s Easton Cowan opened the scoring at 11:15 of the first period with a shot from the bottom of the left circle that deflected into the net. Makar tied the game at 16:12 of the first period with his 14th goal of the season via a right-circle shot set up by Necas, who found the Avs blueliner after performing a highlight-reel spin-o-rama move around Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe. The Avs took a 2-1 lead on the power play at 17:53 of the first period when Nelson scored his 22nd goal of the season via a one-timer from the slot set up by MacKinnon. Bobby McMann tied the game for Toronto at 2:12 of the second period with a breakaway goal. The Maple Leafs took a 3-2 lead at 10:24 of the third period when Auston Matthews scored with a left-circle shot off the rush. Necas tied the game at 12:55 of the third period with his 21st goal of the season via a shot from the doorstep set up by MacKinnon. William Nylander scored the game-winning goal for Toronto at 3:59 of overtime with a right-circle shot.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

MacKinnon leads the NHL in goals (36) while ranking second in points (81) and third in assists (45).

All Hail Cale

Makar leads NHL defensemen in points (53) and is tied for first in assists (39) while ranking third in goals from blueliners (14). Among all NHL skaters, he’s tied for seventh in assists.

Marty Party

Necas is tied for eighth in the NHL in points (57).

Series History

In 102 previous regular-season games against Nashville, Colorado has a record of 45-42-5-10. The teams have met twice in the playoffs, including the 2022 First Round when the Avalanche defeated the Predators in four games.

Overtime Against the Oilers

The Predators defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 in overtime at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday. In the first period, Nashville’s Steven Stamkos opened the scoring at 2:45 before Edmonton’s Zach Hyman tied the game on the power play at 17:06. Erik Haula gave Nashville a 2-1 lead at 3:03 of the second period before Leon Draisaitl tied the game for Edmonton at 7:20 of the middle frame. Hyman gave the Oilers a 3-2 lead with his second power-play goal of the game at 13:12 of the second period before Nashville’s Roman Josi tied the game at 13:50 of the middle frame. Josi scored the game-winning goal with his second tally of the contest at 3:43 of overtime.

Notching Points Against Nashville

MacKinnon has posted 51 points (21g/30a) in 41 regular-season games against the Predators in addition to 12 points (8g/4a) in 10 playoff contests.

In 23 contests against Nashville, Nelson has recorded 18 points (8g/10a).

Makar has registered 25 points (7g/18a) in 18 regular-season contests against the Predators in addition to 10 points (3g/7a) in four playoff contests.

Tallying Points in Tennessee

Ryan O’Reilly leads Nashville in points (39) and assists (26) while ranking third on the team in goals (13).

Stamkos leads Nashville in goals (20) and is tied for third in goals (31).

Filip Forsberg is second on the Predators in points (32) and goals (16) while ranking tied for third in assists (16).

A Numbers Game

313

MacKinnon recorded the 313th multi-point game of his career on Monday, which tied Peter Stastny for the second most in franchise history.

4

Nelson’s four power-play goals since January 1st are the most in the NHL during that time span.

58.2%

Jack Drury’s 58.2% face-off win percentage is the fifth highest in the NHL among players with at least 500 face-offs taken this season.

Quote That Left a Mark

“You definitely liked the response. [MacKinnon] and those guys went out on the ice, [and] they had a great shift and got that goal back which was big.”

-- Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar on the team’s response to trailing 3-2 in the third period against the Maple Leafs on Monday