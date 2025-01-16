A Thursday Night Tilt with Edmonton

Edmonton Oilers (28-13-3) @ Colorado Avalanche (27-17-1)

7:30 p.m. MT | Ball Arena | Watch: ESPN | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

After a thrilling come-from-behind victory on Tuesday, the Avalanche host the Edmonton Oilers in the second of a five-game homestand. This is the second of three meetings between the teams this season, as the Oilers won 4-1 in Denver on November 30, and they’ll play again in Edmonton on February 7.

Latest Result (COL): NYR 2, COL 3 (OT)

Latest Result (EDM): EDM 5, MIN 3

No Quit in Colorado

The Avalanche beat the New York Rangers 3-2 in overtime at Ball Arena on Tuesday. Mackenzie Blackwood made 27 saves on 29 shots for Colorado, including several grade-A stops to keep the Avalanche in the game when they were trailing. Additionally, Nathan MacKinnon became the first player this season to reach 70 points (15g/55a) and Cale Makar became the first defenseman to reach 50 points (13g/37a).

Parker Kelly opened the scoring with his fifth goal of the season at 4:53 of the first period via a right-circle wrist shot. The Rangers tied the game at 11:55 of the opening frame with a short-handed goal from Sam Carrick. At 9:59 of the second period, Adam Edstrom gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead with a goal off the rush. With less than two minutes remaining in regulation, the Avs pulled Blackwood for an extra attacker, leading to Artturi Lehkonen tying the game with his 16th goal of the season at 18:47. Lehkonen scored from the right doorstep, capitalizing on a rebound created by Mikko Rantanen’s slap shot from the high slot.

Early in overtime, the Rangers went on a power play but were unable to score thanks to an incredible effort from Kelly, Logan O’Connor, Devon Toews and Blackwood. Late in overtime, O’Connor had a great chance to win the game in front of the net but Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin made the save. However, O’Connor stuck with the play, moved the puck to Toews, who passed it back to O’Connor in front of the net. After Shesterkin poked the puck away and behind the net, O’Connor won the puck back again. He then found MacKinnon, who sent a feed to Toews, who scored his sixth goal of the season via a right-circle one-timer to win the game with 36.1 seconds remaining in overtime.

Making Their Mark

Nate the Great

MacKinnon leads the NHL in points (70) and assists (55).

All Hail Cale

Among NHL defensemen, Makar is tied for first in points (50) while ranking second in goals (13) and assists (37). His 37 assists are seventh among all NHL skaters.

Moose Crossing

Rantanen is fifth in the NHL in points (61), tied for fifth in goals (25) and tied for eighth in assists (36).

History

In 132 previous regular-season matchups against the Oilers, the Avalanche are 72-48-12. The teams have met three times in the playoffs, with Colorado winning in the 1997 Western Conference Semi-Final in five games and the 2022 Western Conference Final in four games.

Success in St. Paul

The Oilers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 at Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday. The Wild took a 2-0 lead after first-period power-play goals from Matt Boldy at 3:02 and Marco Rossi at 16:11. However, the Oilers tied the game late in the period after a goal from Zach Hyman at 16:32 and a power-play tally from Connor McDavid at 18:28. In the second period, Ryan Hartman gave Minnesota a 3-2 lead at 4:09 before Ryan Nugent-Hopkins brought Edmonton level at 14:15. In the third period, Vasily Podkolzin gave the Oilers a 4-3 lead at 1:28 before McDavid concluded the scoring with his second goal of the night at 12:49 to put the Oilers up 5-3.

Electric Against Edmonton

MacKinnon has posted 29 points (8g/21a) in 26 regular-season games against the Oilers in addition to five points (3g/2a) in four playoff games.

In 18 regular-season games against the Oilers, Rantanen has recorded 16 points (8g/8a) as well as six points (4g/2a) in four playoff games.

Makar has registered eight points (1g/7a) in 10 regular-season contests against the Oilers in addition to nine points (2g/7a) in four playoff games.

A Well-Oiled Machine

Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers in goals (31) and points (65) while ranking second in assists (34).

McDavid leads Edmonton in assists (43) while ranking second in goals (19) and points (62).

Evan Bouchard is third on the Oilers in points (33) and assists (26).

A Numbers Game

.938

Blackwood’s .938 save percentage since making his Avs debut on December 14 is the best in the NHL among the 16 goalies with at least 10 games played during that span.

90.6%

The Avalanche’s 90.6% mark on the penalty kill since December 14 is the second best in the NHL.

2.16

Since December 14, the Avalanche have allowed 2.16 goals per game which is tied for the third fewest in the league.

Quote That Left a Mark

"That was straight-up effort. That's what that was. That was effort [and] determination. You watch that play, he not only does everything right to get in the zone, then he checks the puck back twice. It's just that's the effort it takes to score in this league and that's the effort it takes to defend in this league."

-- Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar on Logan O'Connor's play on Devon Toews’ overtime goal