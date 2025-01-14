Battling the Blueshirts at Ball

New York Rangers (20-20-2) @ Colorado Avalanche (26-17-1)

7 p.m. MT | Ball Arena | Watch: My20, Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (950 AM)

After a three-game road trip against Central Division rivals, the Avalanche return home and kick off a five-game homestand against the New York Rangers. This is the first of two meetings between the teams this season, as they’ll meet in New York in 12 days on January 26.

Latest Result (COL): COL 0, WPG 3

Latest Result (NYR): NYR 2, VGK 1

Defeat in Winnipeg

The Avalanche lost 3-0 to the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Center on Saturday. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 26 of the 28 shots he faced for Colorado. The Avs went 0/2 on the power play and posted 22 shots on goal, with Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and Josh Manson each registering three. Nikolaj Ehlers opened the scoring at 1:08 of the first period. Late in the second period, Mark Scheifele doubled Winnipeg’s lead at 15:53. At 19:03 of the third, Ehlers made it 3-0 with an empty-net goal.

Among the Best

Nate the Great

MacKinnon, who is leading the race for the Art Ross Trophy, ranks first in the NHL in points (68) and assists (53).

Moose Crossing

Rantanen is tied for third in the league in goals (25), fourth in points (60) and 10th in assists (35).

All Hail Cale

Cale Makar leads NHL defensemen in points (49), tied for first in goals (13) and second in assists (36). Among all skaters, he’s tied for seventh in assists.

History

In 34 previous meetings with the Rangers, the Avalanche are 25-14-5, including 4-0-3 in their previous seven matchups.

Victorious Against Vegas

The Rangers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. Vegas opened the scoring with a Mark Stone power-play goal at 6:16 of the second period. The Rangers then tied the game with a power-play goal of their own courtesy of Vincent Trocheck at 9:54 of the middle frame. At 5:57 of the third, Adam Edstrom scored to give the Rangers a 2-1 lead in what would stand as the game-winning goal.

Rattling the Rangers

MacKinnon has posted 18 points (8g/10a) in 18 games against the Rangers.

In eight games against the Rangers, Makar has recorded seven points (1g/6a).

Rantanen has registered 11 points (8g/3a) in 13 games against the Rangers.

The Power Rangers

Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers in points (45) and goals (17) while ranking second in assists (28).

Adam Fox leads the Rangers in assists (31) and is second in points (33).

Trocheck is second on the Rangers in goals (14), third in points (29) and fourth in assists (15).

A Numbers Game

48

MacKinnon’s 48 even-strength points are the most in the NHL.

3.47

Since December 10, the Avalanche have scored 3.47 goals per game, which is the third most in the league during that span.

2.27

The Avalanche have allowed 2.27 goals per game since December 10, tied for the fifth fewest in the league during that span.

Quote That Left a Mark

“We had some opportunities. We checked hard. We played hard. But, [the] offense just wasn’t coming tonight for us.”

-- Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar on the team’s performance in Winnipeg