A Tilt with Toronto

Toronto Maple Leafs (22-15-7) @ Colorado Avalanche (33-4-7)

8 p.m. MT | Ball Arena | Watch: KTVD-20, Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

The Avalanche will don its Quebec Nordiques Heritage Jerseys on Monday when it hosts a Toronto Maple Leafs team that is 7-2-1 in its last 10 games. This is the first of two regular-season meetings between the teams in 2025-26, as they’ll play in Toronto on January 25th.

Latest Result (COL): CBJ 0, COL 4

Latest Result (TOR): VAN 0, TOR 5

An Afternoon of Firsts

Trent Miner recorded 29 saves in his first NHL win and shutout, while Ilya Solovyov scored his first NHL goal as the Avalanche defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Saturday at Ball Arena. Brent Burns scored twice for Colorado, Victor Olofsson added a tally while Gavin Brindley and Parker Kelly each posted a pair of assists. Additionally, Miner became the second goalie in franchise history to record his first NHL win and shutout in the same game. With the victory, Colorado extended its home win streak to 17 games. At 13:58 of the first period, Burns opened the scoring with his sixth goal of the season via a one-timer from the high slot on a rebound created by Ross Colton’s shot from the right goal line. Olofsson doubled Colorado’s lead at 17:28 of the first period with his eighth goal of the season via a backhand shot from the slot set up by Jack Drury after he won a board battle. The Avs took a 3-0 lead when Solovyov scored at 10:30 of the second period via a left-circle shot set up by Kelly’s feed. Burns gave the Avs a 4-0 lead with his second goal of the game and eighth of the season at 8:33 of the third period via a one-timer from the point that was deflected into the net off Blue Jackets forward Brendan Gaunce after originally being stopped by Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

Nathan MacKinnon leads the NHL in goals (36), is tied for first in points (78) and fifth in assists (42).

All Hail Cale

Cale Makar leads NHL defensemen in points (51) and assists (38) while ranking third in goals by blueliners (13). Among all NHL skaters, he’s seventh in assists.

Marty Party

Martin Necas is tied for seventh in the NHL in points (55).

Series History

In 92 previous regular-season games against the Maple Leafs, the Avalanche/Nordiques franchise has a record of 47-35-9-1.

A Shutout on Saturday

The Maple Leafs defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-0 at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. In the first period, the Maple Leafs took a 3-0 lead after a power-play tally from Matias Maccelli 8:03 along with goals from Max Domi at 16:31 and William Nylander at 19:40. John Tavares gave the Maple Leafs a 4-0 lead at 13:07 of the middle frame and Nicolas Robertson made it 5-0 with a power-play goal at 19:46 of the third period. In net for Toronto, Joseph Woll stopped all 29 shots he faced.

Lighting the Lamp Against the Leafs

MacKinnon has posted 24 points (10g/14a) in 22 games against the Maple Leafs.

In 10 contests against Toronto, Makar has registered seven points (1g/6a).

Necas has recorded 12 points (4g/8a) in 14 games against the Maple Leafs.

Tallying Points for Toronto

Nylander leads the Maple Leafs in points (44) and assists (29) while ranking third in goals (15).

Auston Matthews leads the Maple Leafs in goals (21) and is fourth in points (35).

Tavares is second on the Maple Leafs in goals (16) and points (40) while ranking third in assists (24).

A Numbers Game

.920

Colorado’s team save percentage of .920 is the best in the NHL.

64

The Avalanche has allowed an NHL-fewest 64 five-on-five goals.

85.6

Colorado’s 85.6% mark on the penalty kill leads the NHL.

Quote That Left a Mark

"Really happy. Because he's a relentless worker and he's a battler. That's what he is. And I think--goalie is maybe a little bit different--but there's a handful of players that come out of the ECHL (East Coast Hockey League), and it takes them a while, and they're grinding in the American [Hockey] League (AHL) and then they make their way to the NHL. And you can pretty much guarantee that the guys that do that, they're battlers and they give it everything they [have] got...We needed him to play a game tonight, and he had a great game. He looked sharp. And I'm really happy for him. He gets his first win [and] first shutout.”

-- Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar on Trent Miner, who, like Bednar, played in the ECHL