Avalanche Score Four in 2nd, Defeat Jets in Game Two to Even West First-Round Series

Miles Wood, Zach Parise, and Josh Manson also scored for the Avalanche, the No. 3 seed from the Central Division who lost Game One 7-6 on Sunday. Alexandar Georgiev made 28 saves.

David Gustafsson and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets, who are the No. 2 seed from the Central. Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves.

Game Three of the best-of-7 series is at Colorado on Friday (10 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, ALT, TVAS, CBC).

Gustafsson made it 1-0 Jets at 3:15 of the first period, scoring on the rebound from a Brenden Dillon point shot.

Wood tied it 1-1 at 1:59 of the second period after Ross Colton won an offensive zone face-off, scoring five-hole on Hellebuyck.

Scheifele scored one-handed to make it 2-1 Jets at 8:37, just 32 seconds after Winnipeg killed off a four-minute Kyle Connor double-minor penalty for high-sticking. Connor began the rush with a cross-ice outlet pass to Gabriel Vilardi, who then set Scheifele up for a deflection. Scheifele got his stick on the puck at the edge of the crease while tied up by Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson.

Lehkonen tied it up at two with a tip in close on a Cale Makar point shot at 14:16.

Parise put the Avalanche in front 3-2 at 17:20. Parise scored on his own rebound after Hellebuyck was checked by Avalanche forward Yakov Trenin while playing the puck behind his net, allowing Andrew Cogliano to find Parise in front.

With seven seconds remaining in the second, Manson came out of the penalty box and scored on a breakaway to make it 4-2. Nathan MacKinnon’s stretch pass sprung Manson to deke Hellebuyck and score five-hole.

Valeri Nichushkin scored with a backhand into an empty net at 19:03 of the third period for the 5-2 final.

Avalanche defenseman Sean Walker left the game after colliding in the corner with Jets center Vladislav Namestnikov.