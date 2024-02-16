Kucherov’s 3 points help Lightning top Avalanche

The game featured the top two scoring leaders in the NHL in Kucherov and Colorado forward Nathan MacKinnon. Kucherov increased his total to 93 points (36 goals, 57 assists) and MacKinnon had two assists to raise his to 89 (32 goals, 57 assists).

Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point each had a goal and an assist for the Lightning (30-20-5), who have won three in a row. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves.

Bowen Byram scored twice for the Avalanche (33-18-4), who went 1-4-1 in their six-game road trip coming out of the All-Star break. Justus Annunen made 33 saves.

Stamkos tied it 3-3 at 4:00 of the third period, scoring on the forehand to finish a breakaway set up by an outlet pass from Kucherov.

Kucherov scored the go-ahead goal at 8:13 to give Tampa Bay a 4-3 lead, scoring from the low slot after Point found him open with a backdoor pass.

Anthony Cirelli extended it to 5-3 at 19:28 with an empty-net goal before Nick Perbix also scored into an empty net six seconds later at 19:34 for the 6-3 final.

Byram gave Colorado a 1-0 lead at 15:08 of the first period with a chip in from the low slot off a pass by Mikko Rantanen.

Point tied it 1-1 at 17:18 after a clearing attempt by Samuel Girard deflected off Point and past Annunen.

Kucherov put the Lightning ahead 2-1 at 18:25 with a one-timer from the right circle.

Byram's second goal tied it 2-2 at 15:03 of the second period, scoring on a loose puck.

Artturi Lehkonen gave the Avalanche a 3-2 at 3:40 of the third on the power play, a tip-in off a pass from MacKinnon.