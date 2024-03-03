Glass gets 1st hat trick, Predators top Avalanche for 8th straight win

Tommy Novak had a goal and an assist, and Ryan McDonagh had two assists for the Predators (35-25-2), who scored three goals in the third period. Juuse Saros made 25 saves.

Nathan MacKinnon scored for the Avalanche (37-20-5), who had won two in a row. Alexandar Georgiev made 31 saves.

Glass gave Nashville a 1-0 lead at 15:18 of the first period on the rush on a pass from Colton Sissons. Glass beat Georgiev five-hole from the slot.

MacKinnon tied it 1-1 at 17:01 with a wrist shot on a 2-on-1 rush with Mikko Rantanen that beat Saros on the glove side.

Glass put the Predators ahead 2-1 at 14:26 of the second period on a one-timer from the slot on a pass from behind the net by Novak.

Ryan O’Reilly extended it to 3-1 at 9:46 of the third period on the power play. Roman Josi took the original shot from the point, and the puck bounced off the back board to O’Reilly.

Novak pushed it to 4-1 at 17:32 with a power-play goal on a backhand-to-forehand deke around Colorado defenseman Bowen Byram.

Glass scored empty-net goal for the 5-1 final at 19:08 of the third period to complete the hat trick.