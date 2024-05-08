Avalanche rally from 3 goals down, defeat Stars in OT in Game 1

Wood wins it at 11:03 for Colorado in Western 2nd Round opener

COL@DAL R2, Gm1: Wood backhands the OT winner on a breakaway

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLAS -- Miles Wood scored at 11:03 of overtime for the Colorado Avalanche, who rallied from three goals down to defeat the Dallas Stars 4-3 in Game 1 of the Western Conference Second Round at American Airlines Center on Tuesday.

Wood skated down the left wing past Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen, cut across the crease, and tucked a backhand past the left pad of Jake Oettinger.

Cale Makar had a goal and two assists, Valeri Nichushkin and Nathan MacKinnon each had a goal and an assist, and Mikko Rantanen had two assists for the Avalanche, who are the No. 3 seed from the Central Division. Alexandar Georgiev made 19 saves.

Jamie Benn had a goal and an assist for the Stars, who are the No. 1 seed from the Central. Oettinger made 22 saves.

Ryan Suter gave Dallas a 1-0 lead at 7:26 of the first period with a shot through a screen from the left point.

Wyatt Johnston made it 2-0 at 10:55. Benn won a face-off to Joe Pavelski, who tapped the puck over to Johnston for a shot that beat Georgiev blocker side from the top of the left circle.

Benn pushed it to 3-0 at 16:56, deflecting Jason Robertson's shot from above the circles on a 5-on-3 power play.

Benn almost scored his second power-play goal with nine seconds remaining in the period, but his attempt at an open net was batted down along the goal line by Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson.

Nichushkin made it 3-1 at 5:31 of the second period, tapping in a loose puck near the left post on a power play. It was his League-leading 8th goal of the playoffs.

Makar cut the lead to 3-2 with another power-play goal at 9:08, scoring glove side from above the circles.

MacKinnon scored 39 seconds into the third period to tie it 3-3. He shot into an open net from the bottom of the right circle after Makar's initial shot deflected to him off Rantanen.

