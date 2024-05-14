Avalanche Fall in Game Four, Head to Dallas for Game Five 

Mittelstadt Scores in Game Four Loss

Recap_16x9
By Coby Maeir/ColoradoAvalanche.com

The Avalanche will head to Dallas for Game Five after falling 5-1 to the Stars in Game Four of the Western Conference semifinals at Ball Arena on Monday. 

Wyatt Johnston scored twice the Stars and opened the scoring with a short-handed goal at 15:37 of the first period.

Alexandar Georgiev made 28 saves in the game, including 15 in the first period.

Johnston doubled Dallas’ lead with a shot from the bottom of the left circle on the power play at 5:46 of the second period.

Miro Heiskanen gave the Stars a 3-0 lead at 11:24 of the second period with a right-point wrist shot through traffic.

Casey Mittelstadt scored his second goal of the playoffs at 12:35 of the second period with a wrist shot from the left doorstep to put the Avalanche on the board and make it a 3-1 game. Jonathan Drouin, who made his 2024 playoff debut on Monday, recorded the lone assist on the goal.

Evgenii Dadonov made it 4-1 at 9:27 of the third period when he followed up on a rebound at the right doorstep.

Sam Steel added an empty-net goal at 18:10 of the third period to give Dallas a 5-1 lead.

Game Five is at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Wednesday at 6 p.m. MT and will be broadcast on ESPN, SN, and TVAS.

