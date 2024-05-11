Starstruck in the Rockies

The Colorado Avalanche return to Ball Arena in a tied series with the Dallas Stars. When the Avalanche/Nordiques split the first two games of a best-of-seven playoff series, their record stands at 11-12. They are 24-28 in Game Three. Game Three’s puck drop between the Avalanche and Stars is scheduled for 8:00 PM MT and will be broadcast nationally on TNT.

ROUND 2 SCHEDULE & RESULTS VS. DAL

May 7 at Dallas - Game One: Results: COL: 4 DAL: 3

May 9 at Dallas - Game Two: Results: DAL: 5 COL: 3

May 11 vs. Dallas - Game Three: 8:00 PM MT (ALT, TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, SN360, TVAS)

May 13 vs. Dallas - Game Four: TBD

May 15 at Dallas - Game Five: 6:00 PM MT / 7:00 PM CT (ESPN, Sportsnet, TVAS)

May 17 vs. Dallas - Game Six: TBD*

May 19 at Dallas - Game Seven: TBD*

*If necessary

REGULAR SEASON RESULTS VS. DAL

Nov. 18 at Dallas (W, 6-3)

Jan. 4 at Dallas (W, 5-4 OT)

Feb. 27 vs. Dallas (W, 5-1)

Apr. 7 vs. Dallas (L, 7-4)

GOAL GETTERS

Valeri Nichushkin potted his ninth goal of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Thursday night, tying his career-high set in 2022 and matching Zach Hyman for the most in the NHL this postseason.

Nichushkin's playoff-opening goal streak now stands at seven games, sharing the longest such streak in NHL history with Pat LaFontaine.

Joel Kiviranta netted his first goal of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs in his debut playoff contest against his former team, while Brandon Duhaime tallied his first NHL playoff goal.

Josh Manson notched his fourth assist of the playoffs in Game 2 and is one away from equaling his career-high set in 2022 with Colorado.

Ross Colton added an assist on Kiviranta’s goal, his third of the postseason, just one shy of his career-high set during the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

DEFEAT IN DALLAS: ROUND TWO GAME TWO RECAP

The Colorado Avalanche were defeated by the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Thursday night at the American Airlines Center. The Stars opened the scoring with four straight goals, with Miro Heiskanen tallying two, and Roope Hintz and Tyler Seguin each potting one. Three of these goals came on the power play. Facing a four-goal deficit entering the third period, the Avalanche made it a one-goal game with tallies from Joel Kiviranta, Brandon Duhaime and Valeri Nichushkin, making it 4-3. In the final seconds, Esa Lindell sealed the victory for Dallas with an empty-net goal.

HOCKEY BY NUMBERS

31

The Avs registered 31 shots on goal during Game Two. Throughout the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the team has averaged 34.6 shots per game, ranking second in the league.

14

14 different Avalanche skaters have found the back of the net this postseason, leading the NHL in this category.

17

Colorado found the back of the net three times in the third period on Thursday night and has tallied 17 in the final frame of playoffs this season to pace the NHL in third-period goals.

QUOTE(S) THAT LEFT A MARK

“In the playoffs, you’ve got to take the positives, it is what it is. We’ve got to look at what we did wrong and correct it. But we were down 4-0 and we had a power play to tie the game in the end. We’ll definitely use that to propel us for the next game.”

- Colorado RW Andrew Cogliano on Thursday’s Game Against Dallas