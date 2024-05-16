Avalanche get past Stars in Game 5, stay alive in West 2nd Round

Dallas leads the best-of-7 series 3-2. Game 6 will be at Colorado on Friday.

Nathan MacKinnon and Artturi Lehkonen each had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche, who are the No. 3 seed from the Central Division. Alexandar Georgiev made 23 saves.

Joe Pavelski had a goal and an assist, and Jason Robertson had two assists for the Stars, who are the No. 1 seed from the Central. Jake Oettinger made 22 saves.

Pavelski gave Dallas a 1-0 lead at 9:03 of the first period. He scored on a one-timer from in front off a pass by Matt Duchene, who intercepted a clearing attempt by Colorado defenseman Josh Manson at the side of the net.

Lehkonen tied it 1-1 on the power play with one second remaining in the period, scoring on a wrist shot from the high slot off a MacKinnon pass.

Miro Heiskanen gave Dallas a 2-1 lead at 11:39 of the second period with a power-play goal from the bottom of the left face-off circle after Robertson sent him a cross-crease pass on a 2-on-0.

Makar tied it 2-2 on the power play at 17:24 when his point shot got through traffic.

Casey Mittelstadt gave Colorado a 3-2 lead at 1:12 of the third period when his shot from along the goal line on the right side banked in off of Oettinger’s left skate. The goal gave the Avalanche their first lead in the series, with their Game 1 win coming in overtime.

Makar scored his second of the game to extend the lead to 4-2 at 4:28 when his shot from the right circle deflected off the stick of Stars defenseman Thomas Harley and went through Oettinger’s five-hole.

Logan Stankoven cut it to 4-3 at 5:44 from the high slot when he deflected Esa Lindell’s shot from the blue line.

MacKinnon made it 5-3 at 16:50 on a shot from the high slot.