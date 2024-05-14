Avs Team up With Local Artist in Honor of AAPI Heritage Month

Ratha Sok Teams up With Avalanche to Create AAPI Heritage Month Jersey

CA-2324-AAPI-Artist-16x9 copy
By Colorado Avalanche/ColoradoAvalanche.com

In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, the Avalanche partnered with local artist, Ratha Sok, to create a jersey that represented what AAPI Heritage Month means to him. Ratha is a Cambodian-American artist who was born and raised in Denver, CO, more specifically in the Westwood neighborhood. Ratha’s artistic journey began with a passion for graffiti. This urban art form introduced him to the power of storytelling through visual expression and inspired his exploration of identity and cultural heritage.

This jersey reflects Ratha’s artistic journey, showcasing a Cambodian, First-Generation American who has overcome adversities. Sok hopes to inspire other artists who are working on and through their journeys. In addition to highlighting his roots and his journey, this sweater also showcases the beauty and strength of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

Ratha’s work reflects the intersection of dual identity. He draws inspiration from traditional Khmer aesthetics and contemporary American influences. He incorporates the traditional graffiti tags, as seen on the jersey, and uses sunset gradient to infuse his pieces with street cultural significance to honor the artistic legacies of his roots.

Through this opportunity with the Avalanche, Ratha not only put his talent on display, but also what’s most important to him. “Being selected for this AAPI representation with the custom 1 of 1 Colorado Avalanche jersey is an honor,” Sok explained, “Through this opportunity, I am grateful to share my story and cultural heritage with a wider audience.”

You can check out more of Ratha’s work on Instagram @Rathasok or on his website.

News Feed

Avalanche Fall in Game Four, Head to Dallas for Game Five 

Johnston scores twice, Stars push Avalanche to brink with Game 4 win

Battling Back at Ball: Avalanche Look to Even Series in Game Four

Stars defeat Avalanche in Game 3, take lead in Western 2nd Round

Avalanche Fall In Tightly Contested Contest, Will Look To Even Series Monday 

Starstruck in the Rockies

Avalanche Fall in Game Two, Return Home for Game Three

Hintz has 4 points, Stars hold off Avalanche in Game 2 to even series

Dazzling in Dallas 

Avalanche Forward Nathan MacKinnon Nominated For Ted Lindsay Award

Avalanche Come Back From Down Three to Beat Stars in Game One Overtime Thriller

Avalanche rally from 3 goals down, defeat Stars in OT in Game 1

Avalanche Forward Nathan MacKinnon Nominated For Hart Memorial Trophy

The Stars Have Aligned: Colorado Faces Dallas to Begin Round Two

Avalanche Meet Stars in Second Round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Avalanche Honor Most Valuable Teacher Award Winners for Teacher Appreciation Week 

Avalanche Defenseman Cale Makar Nominated For James Norris Memorial Trophy

Rantanen Scores Twice in Third, Avalanche Eliminate Jets With Game Five Win