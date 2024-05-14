Avs Team up With Local Artist in Honor of AAPI Heritage Month

In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, the Avalanche partnered with local artist, Ratha Sok, to create a jersey that represented what AAPI Heritage Month means to him. Ratha is a Cambodian-American artist who was born and raised in Denver, CO, more specifically in the Westwood neighborhood. Ratha’s artistic journey began with a passion for graffiti. This urban art form introduced him to the power of storytelling through visual expression and inspired his exploration of identity and cultural heritage.

This jersey reflects Ratha’s artistic journey, showcasing a Cambodian, First-Generation American who has overcome adversities. Sok hopes to inspire other artists who are working on and through their journeys. In addition to highlighting his roots and his journey, this sweater also showcases the beauty and strength of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

Ratha’s work reflects the intersection of dual identity. He draws inspiration from traditional Khmer aesthetics and contemporary American influences. He incorporates the traditional graffiti tags, as seen on the jersey, and uses sunset gradient to infuse his pieces with street cultural significance to honor the artistic legacies of his roots.

Through this opportunity with the Avalanche, Ratha not only put his talent on display, but also what’s most important to him. “Being selected for this AAPI representation with the custom 1 of 1 Colorado Avalanche jersey is an honor,” Sok explained, “Through this opportunity, I am grateful to share my story and cultural heritage with a wider audience.”

You can check out more of Ratha’s work on Instagram @Rathasok or on his website.