Avalanche Stave off Elimination, Beat Stars 5-3 in Game Five 

MacKinnon, Makar Shine in Game Five Victory

Recap_16x9
By Coby Maeir/ColoradoAvalanche.com

The Avalanche beat the Stars 5-3 in Game Five of the Western Conference semifinals at American Airlines Center in Dallas to force a Game Six at Ball Arena in Denver. 

Cale Makar scored two goals and Alexandar Georgiev made 24 saves for the Avalanche, who now trail the Stars 3-2 in the series.

Joe Pavelski opened the scoring with a backhand shot from the doorstep at 9:03 of the first period.

Artturi Lehkonen tied the game with his sixth goal of the playoffs on the power play with a one-timer from the slot at 19:59 of the first period. 

Miro Heiskanen gave Dallas a 2-1 lead on the power play at 11:39 of the second period with a shot from the left doorstep off the rush. 

Makar evened the score on the power play with his fourth goal of the playoffs with a right-point wrist shot through traffic.

Casey Mittelstadt gave the Avalanche a 3-2 lead at 1:12 of the third period with his third goal of the playoffs off a rebound from below the right goal line after Zach Parise batted the puck out of midair across the crease.

Makar scored his second of the game and fifth of the playoffs at 4:28 of the third period with a right-circle wrist shot between Jake Oettinger’s pads. 

Logan Stankoven cut the Colorado lead to one at 5:44 of the third period when he deflected a shot from Esa Lindell. 

Nathan MacKinnon scored his fourth goal of the playoffs at 16:50 of the third period with a wrist shot from the slot to give the Avalanche a 5-3 lead. 

Game Six will be on Friday at 8 p.m. MT and be broadcast on TNT, TruTV, MAX, Sportsnet, SN1, and TVA Sports.

News Feed

Avalanche get past Stars in Game 5, stay alive in West 2nd Round

Do or Die in Dallas

Avs Team up With Local Artist in Honor of AAPI Heritage Month

Avalanche Fall in Game Four, Head to Dallas for Game Five 

Johnston scores twice, Stars push Avalanche to brink with Game 4 win

Battling Back at Ball: Avalanche Look to Even Series in Game Four

Stars defeat Avalanche in Game 3, take lead in Western 2nd Round

Avalanche Fall In Tightly Contested Contest, Will Look To Even Series Monday 

Starstruck in the Rockies

Avalanche Fall in Game Two, Return Home for Game Three

Hintz has 4 points, Stars hold off Avalanche in Game 2 to even series

Dazzling in Dallas 

Avalanche Forward Nathan MacKinnon Nominated For Ted Lindsay Award

Avalanche Come Back From Down Three to Beat Stars in Game One Overtime Thriller

Avalanche rally from 3 goals down, defeat Stars in OT in Game 1

Avalanche Forward Nathan MacKinnon Nominated For Hart Memorial Trophy

The Stars Have Aligned: Colorado Faces Dallas to Begin Round Two

Avalanche Meet Stars in Second Round of Stanley Cup Playoffs