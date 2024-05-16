Avalanche Stave off Elimination, Beat Stars 5-3 in Game Five 

The Avalanche beat the Stars 5-3 in Game Five of the Western Conference semifinals at American Airlines Center in Dallas to force a Game Six at Ball Arena in Denver.

Cale Makar scored two goals and Alexandar Georgiev made 24 saves for the Avalanche, who now trail the Stars 3-2 in the series.

Joe Pavelski opened the scoring with a backhand shot from the doorstep at 9:03 of the first period.

Artturi Lehkonen tied the game with his sixth goal of the playoffs on the power play with a one-timer from the slot at 19:59 of the first period.

Miro Heiskanen gave Dallas a 2-1 lead on the power play at 11:39 of the second period with a shot from the left doorstep off the rush.

Makar evened the score on the power play with his fourth goal of the playoffs with a right-point wrist shot through traffic.

Casey Mittelstadt gave the Avalanche a 3-2 lead at 1:12 of the third period with his third goal of the playoffs off a rebound from below the right goal line after Zach Parise batted the puck out of midair across the crease.

Makar scored his second of the game and fifth of the playoffs at 4:28 of the third period with a right-circle wrist shot between Jake Oettinger’s pads.

Logan Stankoven cut the Colorado lead to one at 5:44 of the third period when he deflected a shot from Esa Lindell.

Nathan MacKinnon scored his fourth goal of the playoffs at 16:50 of the third period with a wrist shot from the slot to give the Avalanche a 5-3 lead.

Game Six will be on Friday at 8 p.m. MT and be broadcast on TNT, TruTV, MAX, Sportsnet, SN1, and TVA Sports.