Dazzling in Dallas 

The Avalanche look to build upon their Game One victory when they take on Dallas on Thursday night at American Airlines Center in Game Two. Colorado has defeated Dallas three times in the regular season and in Game One, and in every victory the Avalanche have surrendered the first goal to Dallas. The Avalanche/Nordiques have posted a 22- 11 series record when winning the first contest and are 21-6 since relocating (best-of-seven only).

ROUND 2 SCHEDULE VS. DALLAS

May 7 at Dallas - Game 1; Result COL: 4 DAL: 3 (OT)

May 9 at Dallas - Game 2, 7:30 PM MT / 8:30 PM CT (ALT, TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, SN360, TVAS)

May 11 vs. Dallas - Game 3, 8 PM MT (ALT, TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, SN360, TVAS)

May 13 vs. Dallas - Game 4, (ESPN)

May 15 at Dallas - Game 5, TBD*

May 17 vs. Dallas - Game 6, TBD*

May 19 at Dallas - Game 7, TBD*

*If necessary

REGULAR SEASON RESULTS VS. DALLAS

Nov. 18 at Dallas (W, 6-3)

Jan. 4 at Dallas (W, 5-4 OT)

Feb. 27 vs. Dallas (W, 5-1)

Apr. 7 vs. Dallas (L, 7-4)

STARTING STRONG

Colorado got the best of Dallas in Game 1 in overtime 4-3 on Tuesday night. Dallas started off hot, finding the back of the net three times in the first period. The Stars got contributions from Ryan Suter, Wyatt Johnston and Jamie Benn (5 on 3 power play). Colorado answered in the middle frame with Valeri Nichushkin scoring against his former club on the power play and Cale Makar lighting the lamp on the man advantage. Under a minute into the third period, Nathan MacKinnon slammed a loose puck past Jake Oettinger to level the game at three. Miles Wood darted down the boards, cut to the net and slid a backhand around Oettinger for his first career overtime goal (regular season or playoffs).

SCORING SUPERSTARS

Nichushkin recorded 1g/1a. It was Nichushkin’s eighth goal of the postseason with four of them on the man advantage. The winger has found the back of the net in six straight contests, surpassing Michel Goulet (1985) for the longest goal streak to begin a playoff series in Avalanche/Nordiques history. His six-game goal streak is one shy of the longest overall goal streak in franchise history (Lemieux - 1997, Sakic - 1996). In NHL history, Nichushkin is tied with Martin Havlat (2006) for the second-longest season-opening goal streak. Only Pat LaFontaine (Seven in 1992) has a longer one.

Makar tallied 1g/2a and is tied for the second among all skaters with 12 points (3g/9a) this postseason. He’s one of five active defensemen to turn in four different postseasons with double-digit points (Victor Hedman, 6; Kris Letang; Shea Theodore; Alex Pietrangelo).

The blueliner has recorded 19 career postseason goals, surpassing Sandis Ozolnish (18) for the most by any Avalanche/ Nordiques defenseman. He leads all Colorado/Quebec blueliners in career playoff points (77), goals and assists (58). Makar tied Ozolinsh for the Avalanche/Nordiques franchise record for the longest season-opening point streak by a defenseman.

Mikko Rantanen notched two assists and has recorded 2g/9a this postseason. He has registered an assist in six straight playoff contests, tying Joe Sakic (1999) for the third-longest assist streak to start a postseason in franchise history.

MacKinnon recorded 1g/1a and has found the scoresheet in each postseason contest, collecting 3g/8a through six games.

PATH OF THE AVALANCHE: ROUND 1 RESULTS

The Avalanche defeated the Winnipeg Jets in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, 4-1.

Apr. 21 at Winnipeg; L 7-6

Apr. 23 at Winnipeg; W 5-2

Apr. 26 vs. Winnipeg; W 6-2

Apr. 28 vs. Winnipeg; W 5-1

Apr. 30 at Winnipeg; W 6-3

PLAYOFF PERFORMERS

15 and 14

MacKinnon has recorded 15 (6g/9a) career playoff points against Dallas. Rantanen has tallied 14 (4g/10a) in postseason matchups with the Stars. MacKinnon’s 15 points rank tied (Jaden Schwartz) for first among all active NHL skaters in playoff points totaled against the Stars, while Rantanen’s 14 rank second.

9

Makar and Rantanen’s nine assists rank tied for second among all NHL postseason skaters.

8

Nichushkin is second among all NHL skaters these playoffs with 8 goals. The eight goals are tied with MacKinnon (2021) for the most within his team’s first six games of a playoff run in franchise history.

QUOTE(S) THAT LEFT A MARK

“Staying even-keeled is the biggest thing. Guys were upbeat and positive after the first period. We didn’t know if we could come back or not but we wanted to at least try. You never know what can happen in playoff hockey."

- MacKinnon on the teams’ character