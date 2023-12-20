MacKinnon extends point streak to 16 in Avalanche’s loss to Blackhawks

Forward sets career high; Johnson scores go-ahead goal for Chicago, which ends 4-game skid

recap
By Bruce Miles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CHICAGO -- Nathan MacKinnon had an assist to extend his point streak to an NHL career-high 16 games for the Colorado Avalanche in a 3-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Tuesday.

MacKinnon has 28 points (eight goals, 20 assists) during his streak.

Tyler Johnson scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, and Ryan Donato had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks (10-20-1), who ended a four-game skid. Connor Bedard and Nikita Zaitsev each had two assists, and Petr Mrazek made 35 saves.

Valeri Nichushkin scored twice for the Avalanche (19-11-2), who had won three of four. Alexandar Georgiev made 19 saves.

Donato gave Chicago a 1-0 lead at 7:29 of the first period, putting in the rebound off Zaitsev’s shot from the right circle. Bedard set up the play with a cross-ice pass to Zaitsev.

Nichushkin tied it 1-1 on the power play at 9:22 off a pass in the slot from Jonathan Drouin. MacKinnon had the secondary assist.

Nichushkin gave Colorado a 2-1 lead at 9:25 on his second power-play goal, putting in the rebound of his own shot from in front of the crease.

Lukas Reichel tied it 2-2 at 12:56 after taking a pass in the slot from Bedard and putting a wrist shot past the stick of Georgiev.

Johnson put the Blackhawks ahead 3-2 at 8:19 of the third on the power play, tipping in a pass from Nick Foligno from the left circle.

News Feed

Game Preview: COL at CHI

Clash with Chicago
Nathan MacKinnon Named First Star of the Week - 12-18-23

Nathan MacKinnon Named First Star of the Week
San Jose Sharks Colorado Avalanche game recap December 17

MacKinnon pushes point streak to 15, Avalanche top Sharks
Game Preview vs. Sharks

Shark Attack
Colorado Avalanche Winnipeg Jets game recap December 16

Vilardi scores twice, Jets stay hot with win against Avalanche
Game Preview vs. Winnipeg (12-16-23)

Winter in Winnipeg
Avalanche Acquire 2024 Draft Pick in Exchange for Tomas Tatar

Avalanche Acquire 2024 Draft Pick from Seattle in Exchange for Tomas Tatar
Buffalo Sabres Colorado Avalanche game recap December 13

MacKinnon extends point streak to 13, Avalanche ease past Sabres
Game Preview: COL vs BUF

Bout With Buffalo
Calgary Flames Colorado Avalanche game recap December 11

Avalanche score 3 in 3rd period, rally past Flames
Game Preview vs. CGY - 12-11-23

Extinguishing the Flames
Philadelphia Flyers Colorado Avalanche game recap December 9

Konecny scores twice, Flyers defeat Avalanche for 4th straight win
Game Preview Avs vs Flyers

Facing the Flyers
Winnipeg Jets Colorado Avalanche game recap December 7

Avs Fall to Jets, 4-2, on Thursday
Anaheim Ducks Colorado Avalanche game recap December 5

MacKinnon has 3 points, Avalanche hold off Ducks to get back in win column
Hunting the Ducks   

Hunting the Ducks   
Colorado Avalanche Los Angeles Kings game recap December 3

Avs Fall to Kings, 4-1, on Sunday
Game Preview: COL at LAK 12.3.2023

Conquering the Kings  