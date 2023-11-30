Catching the Coyotes

COLORADO AVALANCHE (15-6-0) VS ARIZONA COYOTES (10-9-2)

7:00 PM MDT | MULLET ARENA| WATCH: Altitude TV | LISTEN: 92.5 FM

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night at Mullet Arena for the first of four matchups between the two teams during the regular season. The Avalanche-Coyotes tilt can be watched on Altitude TV, with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m. MDT.

Latest Results:

November 27, 2023 | COL: 4, TBL: 1

November 28, 2023 | ARI: 3, TBL: 1

HISTORY

All-time in franchise history, the Avalanche/Nordiques own a 75-53-12-8 all-time record against the Coyotes/Jets, with a 35-29-7-3 mark on the road. Last season, the Avalanche went 3-1-0 against the Coyotes, including a 4-3 shootout win in their last visit to Mullet on March 26, 2023.

Nathan Mackinnon and Andrew Cogliano are tied with 35 career points against Arizona. Cogliano tallied (13g/22a) in 62 games played while MacKinnon recorded (10g/25a) in 32 games. When on the road, MacKinnon has accumulated 17 of those points (5g/12a). The centerman is tied with Michel Goulet (35 points) for the third most in franchise history against the Coyotes.

Mikko Rantanen has recorded 32 points (15g/17a) against Arizona. His 15 goals lead all current Avalanche skaters versus the Coyotes.

FUTURE ARIZONA MATCHUPS

The other three matchups between the teams this season are set for December 23rd and February 18th in Denver and December 27th in Tempe.

FORCE OF NATURE

The Avalanche won their fourth straight game with a 4-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Ryan Johansen found the back of the net twice and Valeri Nichushkin advanced his point streak to eight games, spanning from November 13-27. Cale Makar registered a goal and an assist in the contest. With one more November game to go, Makar has tallied 23 points (3g/20a) this month which is a new franchise record for most points in a calendar month by a blueliner. He’s also one assist shy of matching the franchise record for most helpers in a month regardless of position.

Makar leads in points this campaign among his fellow teammates with 32 points (6g/26a). Makar enters tonight second in scoring amid NHL defensemen as well as first with his 26 assists. Makar’s 32 points rank fourth in terms of all skaters in the league.

HOWL AT THE MOON

Michael Carcone scored twice for Arizona in a 3-1 win against Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Travis Boyd also tallied a goal while four Coyotes saw the scoresheet with helpers (Alex Kerfoot, 0g/2a; Jason Zucker, 0g/1a; Josh Brown, 0g/1a; Michael Kesselring, 0g/1a). Netminder Connor Ingram saved 30 of the 31 shots he faced in net and added an assist in the contest.

HUNTING THE ENEMY

Clayton Keller leads across the board in points (6g/12a), goals and assists in 24 games against Colorado. Of his 18 points, three goals and six helpers have been scored at Mullet Arena.

Keller leads active Coyotes during the campaign with 19 (8g/11a) points in 20 games. Only six (2g/4a) of his 19 points have been accumulated at home.

Lawson Crouse paces Arizona with 10 goals this season while Matias Maccelli leads with 13 assists, among Coyotes teammates.

NUMBERS GAME

4

Ryan Johansen has lit the lamp four times in his last six games (Nov. 27 vs. TBL, 2g/0a; Nov. 25 vs. CGY, 1g/0a, Nov. 18 vs. DAL, 1g/0a).

8

Valeri Nichushkin added an empty-net goal to extend his point streak to eight games, tying his career-high. It’s also tied for the second-longest active point streak in the NHL, trailing only Nashville’s Gustav Nyquist.

39

Alexandar Georgiev stopped 39-of-40 shots from Tampa Bay on November 27 at Ball Arena to earn a 4-1 victory. His 39 saves marked a season-high.

QUOTE(S) THAT LEFT A MARK

“I think all those guys are improving in different areas which makes their lines more effective. They’re working together as a connected group better than they were earlier on in the season.”

- Colorado Head Coach Jared Bednar on the team improving