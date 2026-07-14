Brock Nelson Played Elite Two-Way Hockey in Golden 2025-26 Season

Brock Nelson’s incredible 2025-26 season included an Olympic gold medal, reaching the 1,000-game mark, scoring 30 goals and being voted a finalist for the Frank J. Selke Trophy, given “to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game.” Among players with at least 500 face-offs taken in 2025-26, Nelson was one of 10 to post at least 30 goals and win at least 50% of their face-offs.

In his first full season with the Avs, Nelson posted 65 goals (33g/32a) in 81 regular-season games while ranking third among Colorado forwards in shorthanded time on ice for the NHL’s best penalty kill, being on the ice for just 10 power-play goals against. Nelson also finished tied for third in the NHL with nine game-winning goals, including an overtime tally against the Washington Capitals on March 22nd.