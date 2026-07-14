Brock Nelson Played Elite Two-Way Hockey in Golden 2025-26 Season

Avalanche Center Scored 33 Goals, Was Finalist for Frank J. Selke Trophy

CA-2526-Interim-SeasonRecap-16x9 copy
By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Brock Nelson’s incredible 2025-26 season included an Olympic gold medal, reaching the 1,000-game mark, scoring 30 goals and being voted a finalist for the Frank J. Selke Trophy, given “to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game.” Among players with at least 500 face-offs taken in 2025-26, Nelson was one of 10 to post at least 30 goals and win at least 50% of their face-offs.  

In his first full season with the Avs, Nelson posted 65 goals (33g/32a) in 81 regular-season games while ranking third among Colorado forwards in shorthanded time on ice for the NHL’s best penalty kill, being on the ice for just 10 power-play goals against. Nelson also finished tied for third in the NHL with nine game-winning goals, including an overtime tally against the Washington Capitals on March 22nd.

Brock Nelson's 2025-26 Regular-Season Goals

At Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, Nelson posted three points (2g/1a) and was a key member of the United States men’s hockey team’s perfect penalty kill while helping it win its first Olympic gold medal since 1980. Nelson also joined his uncle Dave Christian (1980), grandfather Bill Christian (1960) and great uncle Roger Christian (1960) as members of his family to win Olympic gold for the United States men’s hockey team.

When Nelson skated in his 1,000th NHL regular-season game on April 13th, he became the seventh player and the first American ever to play in their 1,000th game and win an Olympic gold medal in the same season.

That wasn’t his only milestone in 2025-26, though, as Nelson reached and surpassed 600-career points on November 29th before notching his 300th-career assist on December 31st.

Throughout the 2025-26 season, Nelson recorded eight multi-game goal streaks, including a trio of three-contest tally streaks. Those streaks were included in Nelson's 12 multi-game point streaks, highlighted by a seven-contest point streak from December 27th through January 8th that saw him post 12 points (7g/5a).  

Nelson enters the 2026-27 season with 1,001 games played, 334 goals, 318 assists and 652 points.

News Feed

Avalanche Signs Lysell

Parker Kelly Posted Career Year in Second Season with Avalanche

Avalanche Signs Wolanin

Beckett Hamilton Can’t Wait to Get Started with Avalanche Organization

Fresh Off of Winning a National Championship, Jake Fisher Enters Third Development with Avalanche

Avalanche to Participate in 2026 Rookie Faceoff in San Jose

Avalanche Signs Schwartz

Devon Toews, Avalanche Development Camp Players Continue Team’s Impact on the Community

Avalanche Signs Hinostroza

Avalanche Signs Fensore

Avalanche Signs Beckman

Avalanche Signs Juulsen

Avalanche Re-Signs Taylor Makar

Avalanche Announce 2026 Development Camp Roster

Avalanche Adds to Prospect Pool and Roster Flexibility During NHL Draft Weekend

Avalanche Select Nine Players in 2026 NHL Draft

Avalanche Acquire Lysell

Avalanche Re-Signs Burns