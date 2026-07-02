Devon Toews, Avalanche Development Camp Players Continue Team’s Impact on the Community

The Avalanche continued its involvement in the community on Tuesday when Devon Toews along with Colorado's development camp participants helped the team dedicate a sports court at the William E. Cope Boys & Girls Club, which is home to the Avalanche clubhouse. Earlier this season, the Avalanche rebranded this Boys & Girls Club with renovations to the game room, teen lounge and gym, with Tuesday’s sport court being the first outdoor play space at the club.

The court was officially dedicated after ceremonial shots from center ice by Toews and Altitude TV color analyst Mark Rycroft alongside Jake Fisher and Tory Pitner, two players participating at the Avs’ development camp who helped the University of Denver Pioneers win the NCAA D-I National Championship in 2026.

Toews said it’s cool to be a part of events like this and added that the Avs want to ingrain themselves into the community as a team.

“And I feel like I'm part of that,” Toews said. “And my teammates are part of that as well. And to be able to show up to an event, grand opening for this kind of place, and dedicating the court is really cool. So, all of us with the Avalanche are really excited about it.”

Additionally, Toews hopes to put a smile on the children’s faces.

“Life could be really hard,” Toews said. “And I bet some of these kids are going through some difficult things in their life. And if they can come here, have a release, have some fun, put a smile on their face and get some laughs, that's amazing, and hopefully that bleeds into the rest of their life and the rest of their day.”

Joining Toews at the Boys & Girls Club was Avalanche Director of Player Development Brian Willsie, who said the development of the players doesn’t just happen on the ice.

“[In] my opinion, player development is not just inside the glass and on the ice,” Willsie said.

“There's so much to it. We put a lot of work into all the things off the ice, whether it's nutrition and strength and conditioning, or sleep or whatever it may be, along with the on-ice [development]. But this is another key component, is being a good person, and the game has given them so much, and the opportunity they've got from their parents to play hockey, and now play at a high level, for them to come and come and do this, I think it's really important. And as Avalanche player development, developing them off the ice is just as important.”

Kim Schulz, the Chief Operating Officer of Boys & Girls Club Metro Denver, said that Tuesday’s event was a cool experience for the children to see their role models in a space that they are in every day.

“Kids really do feel a sense of belonging when they get to see their heroes in action,” Schulz said.

For the more than 200 children a week served by this Boys & Girls Club, Schulz said the new sport court is going to mean so much to them.

“An opportunity for them to go outside and be physically active, and to build connections and to build relationships with their friends is exactly what we need,” Schulz said. “And we appreciate the Avalanche community coming together and supporting our clubs in this community.”

Schulz added that the partnership between Kroenke Sports Charities, the Avalanche and the Boys & Girls Club shows that there is a deep investment in the community.

“When organizations like the Colorado Avalanche and Kroenke Sports Charities invest in our youth, they’re sending a powerful message that you matter, your future matters and we believe in your potential,” Schulz said.