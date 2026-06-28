Avalanche Announce 2026 Development Camp Roster

DENVER – The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today their roster for the 2026 Development Camp. Among the 27 total players, the roster is split up by 11 forwards, 12 defensemen and four goaltenders. The 27-player roster includes 15 total draft selections as well as additional invitees.
The three on-ice days of camp run from June 30 – July 2, are open to the public and will take place at Family Sports Center in Centennial, Colo.
Full 2026 Development Camp Roster
*Not skating
Forwards (11)
46 – Will Elger
47 – Rilen Kovacevic
51 – Mathias Loiselle
53 – Cole Davis
55 – Grant Ahcan
63 – Christian Humphreys
65 – Nolan Roed
68 – Jake Fisher
71 – Beckett Hamilton
76 – Shawn Carrier
98 – Torkel Jennersjo
Defensemen (12)
5 – Tory Pitner
43 – Teddy Lechner
45 – Cole Tuminaro
56 – Francesco Dell’Elce
59 – Linus Funck
78 – Chris Romaine
79 – Dylan Compton
80 – Axel Lofgren
81 – Noah Jettelson
86 – Nikita Ishimnikov
89 – Saige Weinstein*
95 – Ethan Weber
Goaltenders (4)
1 – Louka Cloutier
31 – Nikita Novosyolov
40 – Alexandre Raymond
60 – Tobias Tvrznik