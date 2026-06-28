Avalanche Announce 2026 Development Camp Roster

DENVER – The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today their roster for the 2026 Development Camp. Among the 27 total players, the roster is split up by 11 forwards, 12 defensemen and four goaltenders. The 27-player roster includes 15 total draft selections as well as additional invitees.

The three on-ice days of camp run from June 30 – July 2, are open to the public and will take place at Family Sports Center in Centennial, Colo.

Full 2026 Development Camp Roster

*Not skating

Forwards (11)

46 – Will Elger

47 – Rilen Kovacevic

51 – Mathias Loiselle

53 – Cole Davis

55 – Grant Ahcan

63 – Christian Humphreys

65 – Nolan Roed

68 – Jake Fisher

71 – Beckett Hamilton

76 – Shawn Carrier

98 – Torkel Jennersjo

Defensemen (12)

5 – Tory Pitner

43 – Teddy Lechner

45 – Cole Tuminaro

56 – Francesco Dell’Elce

59 – Linus Funck

78 – Chris Romaine

79 – Dylan Compton

80 – Axel Lofgren

81 – Noah Jettelson

86 – Nikita Ishimnikov

89 – Saige Weinstein*

95 – Ethan Weber

Goaltenders (4)

1 – Louka Cloutier

31 – Nikita Novosyolov

40 – Alexandre Raymond

60 – Tobias Tvrznik