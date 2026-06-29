Avalanche Re-Signs Taylor Makar

DENVER – The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today the team has signed forward Taylor Makar to a two-year contract through the 2027-28 season.

Makar, 25, played his first full professional season in 2025-26, including his NHL debut on Nov. 1. He competed in 12 games with the Avalanche (0g/0a). The Calgary, Alberta, native also dressed in 52 regular-season contests for the American Hockey League’s Colorado Eagles and registered 24 points (14g/10a) to rank sixth on the team in goals and tied for 10th in scoring. The winger also paced the club in both goals and points among rookies. The left-shot forward went on to appear in all 17 Calder Cup Playoff contests for the Eagles in 2025-26 and chipped in six points (2g/4a) to help the team reach the Western Conference Final for the first time in team history.

Makar is the younger brother of Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar. The duo played 12 games together this past season with the parent club and became the first siblings in Avalanche history to both appear in the same game for Colorado since relocation. They joined Anton, Peter and Marian Stastny as the only brothers in franchise history to do so.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound forward signed his entry-level contract on March 25, 2025 and made his professional debut later that season with the Eagles (April 5). He netted his first career goal as a professional on April 19 and dressed in one playoff game in 2024-25.

Prior to turning pro, Makar totaled 30 points (18g/12a) in 38 games played for the University of Maine in 2024-25. He was tied for first on the team in goals and ranked second in points, setting personal bests in both of those categories as well as assists. The winger’s six game-winning goals also paced Maine. He earned the longest point streak of his career that season, recording eight points (7g/1a) during a six-game span from Jan. 18 – Feb. 14, 2025. Makar’s lone season at Maine saw him register five multi-goal games, including his lone collegiate hat trick on Feb. 28. He also netted two goals in the Hockey East Championship (March 21) to help the Black Bears win the game and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Makar’s 2024-25 season at Maine capped a collegiate career where he recorded 52 points (33g/19a) in 123 showings. He started his NCAA run with UMass-Amherst and skated in 85 games while collecting 22 points (15g/7a) in three seasons with the Minutemen from 2021-24. In the 2022-23 season, Makar netted 10 goals which led all UMass skaters.

Drafted by Colorado in the seventh round (220th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, Makar competed in 104 games with the Brooks Bandits in the AJHL from 2017-21 prior to his NCAA tenure. He collected 61 points (17g/44a) over those four seasons with the Bandits.