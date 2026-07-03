Beckett Hamilton Can’t Wait to Get Started with Avalanche Organization

Of the players who attended the Avalanche’s 2026 development camp, no player was drafted higher by Colorado than forward Beckett Hamilton. Before he was selected with the 74th overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, Hamilton led the Red Deer Rebels (WHL) with 62 points (24g/38a) and scored three goals at the 2026 IIHF U-18 Men’s World Championship while representing Team Canada for the first time.

At this development camp, Hamilton said he’s looking to gain experience.

“You come into an NHL environment,” Hamilton said. “And you just see how things are run, how they do stuff and how you get treated. So, bring that with me and try to share that back with my team in the WHL and just learn as much as I can from the guys around me.”

As for what type of player he is, Hamilton said he’s competitive with a lot of skill, as well.

“I’m not the biggest guy,” Hamilton said. “But I play bigger than I may seem, and I like to score goals and [I] like to be around the net.”

Hamilton said being drafted by the Avs was a surreal moment on a special day that he’ll cherish forever with his family.

“To get picked by this type of team is unbelievable,” Hamilton said. “I’m so grateful for this.”

This team includes a player who has been Hamilton’s favorite for a while, 2025-26 Maurice “Rocket” Richard winner, Nathan MacKinnon.

It’s safe to say Hamilton is excited to be a part of the Avalanche organization.

“You see the success they’ve had over the last couple of years and the players they bring in,” Hamilton said. “It’s unreal. And I can’t wait to get started with them.”