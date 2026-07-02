Avalanche to Participate in 2026 Rookie Faceoff in San Jose

DENVER – The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club will participate in the six-team 2026 Rookie Faceoff Tournament hosted by the San Jose Sharks from Sept. 12-15. The showcase will feature some of the top prospects from the Avalanche, Sharks, Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings, Utah Mammoth and Vegas Golden Knights.

Rosters for the Rookie Faceoff will be announced prior to Colorado’s Rookie Camp in September.

Below is a full list of the tournament schedule with Colorado’s contests marked in bold. Rink locations and streaming information will be announced at a later date.

Saturday, September 12

Colorado vs. Anaheim – 1 p.m. PT / 2 p.m. MT

Utah vs. Vegas – 3 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. MT

Los Angeles vs. San Jose – 5 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. MT

Sunday, September 13

Vegas vs. Colorado – 1 p.m. PT / 2 p.m. MT

Anaheim vs. Los Angeles – 3 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. MT

San Jose vs. Utah – 5 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. MT

Monday, September 14

No games scheduled

Tuesday, September 15

Utah vs. Los Angeles – 1 p.m. PT / 2 p.m. MT