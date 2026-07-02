Avalanche Signs Schwartz

DENVER – The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today the team has signed forward Jaden Schwartz to a three-year contract through the 2028-29 season.

Schwartz, 34, spent the last five seasons with the Seattle Kraken and registered 26 points (11g/15a) in 50 games in 2025-26. The 11 goals ranked tied for eighth on the team, and he also finished among Kraken-leaders in points (10th), game-winning goals (2, T-5th), power-play tallies (2, T-6th) and shorthanded goals (1, T-1st). During his Seattle tenure (since 2021-22), Schwartz collected 168 points (79g/89a) in 301 regular-season games, including two 20-goal seasons, and ranked fifth on the Kraken in scoring over that span. He had current Avalanche assistant Dave Hakstol as his bench boss from 2021-24.

A native of Wilcox, Saskatchewan, Schwartz has accumulated 553 points (233g/320a) in 861 career regular-season games with the Kraken and St. Louis Blues. He’s also added 64 points (31g/33a) in 102 career Stanley Cup Playoff contests, including 20 points (12g/8a) in 26 showings to help St. Louis capture the Stanley Cup championship in 2018-19. In fact, Schwartz paced the Blues in goals during the playoff run and netted all three of St. Louis’ tallies in its series-clinching victory in Game 6 of the First Round. He also was credited with the game-winner in Game 5 of that series and rang up one more hat trick later on in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final.

During Schwartz’s career in the regular season, the 5-foot-10, 185-pound forward has six career 20-goal campaigns to his name. He cleared that threshold as recently as 2024-25 when he potted 26 goals with Seattle (26g/23a), and set a personal best of 28 (28g/35a) in 2014-15 with St. Louis. Those 63 points on the campaign also marked a single-season career-high, and including 2014-15 Schwartz has registered a 50-point season on five occasions.

Selected by St. Louis in the first round (14th overall) in the 2010 NHL Draft, Schwartz played collegiately at Colorado College from 2010-12. During that time, he amassed 88 points (32g/56a) in 60 contests, and was named to the NCAA West First All-America Team in 2011-12. After signing his entry-level contract on March 12, 2012, Schwartz began his first full pro season with the American Hockey League’s Peoria Riverman during the NHL lockout, his lone AHL stint.

Additional amateur experience for Schwartz includes playing one season for the United States Hockey League’s Tri-City Storm in 2009-10 and one season for the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League’s Notre Dame Hounds in 2008-09. He was selected as the USHL Forward of the Year after pacing the circuit with 83 points (33g/50a) and the year before that was tabbed the SJHL Rookie of the Year on the heels of a 76-point campaign (34g/42a) with the Hounds.

On the international stage, Schwartz represented Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship twice, taking home bronze in 2012 and silver in 2011. He also suited up in the World Championship in both 2013 and 2018.