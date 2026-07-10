Parker Kelly Posted Career Year in Second Season with Avalanche

Kelly posted three multi-game point streaks in the regular season, highlighted by a five-contest streak from March 24th through April 1st that saw him post four goals and three assists, including a three-point night against the Calgary Flames on March 30th. Another of Kelly’s multi-point outings came in his 300th career game, when he posted two assists in a win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on January 10th.

While he recorded the best offensive campaign of his career, Kelly played at an elite level on the defensive side of the puck. According to naturalstattrick.com, Kelly was on the ice for just 26 goals against at five-on-five in the regular season, which was tied for the fourth fewest among players with at least 850 minutes played.

Throughout his two seasons in Colorado, Kelly has become a star in his role. He enters the 2026-27 campaign 61 games from 400 and 11 points from 100.