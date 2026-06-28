Avalanche Adds to Prospect Pool and Roster Flexibility During NHL Draft Weekend

Since Colorado’s offseason began, the team has made four trades, re-signed two defensemen and drafted nine players at the 2026 NHL Draft. On June 16th, the Avs traded forward Ross Colton and goaltender Isak Posch to the Nashville Predators in exchange for goalie Magnus Chrona along with third-round picks in 2026 and 2027. Nine days later, Colorado acquired forwards Fedor Svechkov and Zachary L’Heureux from Nashville in exchange for forward Jack Drury and a third-round pick in 2029. On Thursday, Colorado made its third trade of the offseason involving a player on its NHL roster when it acquired a 2026 second-round pick, a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick from the Columbus Blue Jackets for forward Valeri Nichushkin.

As for the two forwards Colorado acquired from Nashville, Avalanche President of Hockey Operations Joe Sakic said the team sees Svechkov as a similar player to Drury, and someone who can play his role, while L’Heureux is the type of player Colorado is looking for.

Sakic said those trades were salary cap-related decisions to free up some cap space in addition to accumulating draft capital that was used this weekend and more picks that be used in potential future trades.

“We couldn’t have brought everybody back,” Sakic said on Friday. “You see where we are now after the two signings today.”

Those signings were one-year and five-year extensions for Brent Burns and Brett Kulak, respectively.

“That [defense] corps was a really good corps,” Sakic said. “We were a tight defensive team. Everybody (including forwards) makes an impact and makes a difference when they’re committed to the defensive side of the game. And our d-corps—and we wanted to bring them back. I thought Brett, when he came in the deal with [Samuel] Girard, he was outstanding for us. He fit perfectly. The type of player that we wanted, and at times in the playoffs, we thought he was one of our most consistent players, never mind just [defensemen]. It was important. And obviously, Burnzie brings his leadership. I thought he had a really good year last year.”

As for free agency that begins on Wednesday, Sakic said the team is still looking to sign two forwards and a defenseman. He also said that extension talks with Cale Makar and Artturi Lehkonen, who are extension-eligible starting July 1st, will start in mid-July.