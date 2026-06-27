Avalanche Acquire Lysell

Colorado Sends Ivan To Boston In Return

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By Colorado Avalanche / ColoradoAvalanche.com

DENVER – The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today the team has acquired forward Fabian Lysell from the Boston Bruins in exchange for forward Ivan Ivan. 

Lysell, 23, spent the 2025-26 season playing for the American Hockey League’s Providence Bruins and registered 42 points (17g/25a) in 57 regular-season contests. He also got in one Calder Cup Playoff game. The forward ranked sixth in scoring on a Providence team that won the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy (AHL’s best record), and also finished fifth in both goals and assists.

A native of Gothenburg, Sweden, Lysell turned pro ahead of the 2022-23 campaign and has recorded 163 career points (57g/106a) in 219 regular-season AHL games as well as three points (0g/3a) in 12 Calder Cup playoff showings – all with Providence. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward has also dressed in 12 career NHL games which came with the Bruins in 2024-25. He comes to the Avalanche with three career points (1g/2a) in the NHL.

Lysell played one season for the Western Hockey League’s Vancouver Giants in 2021-22 and compiled 62 points (22g/40a) in 53 regular-season games and added 21 points (4g/17a) in 12 postseason contests that spring. The 17 helpers paced the circuit that postseason. Prior to coming to North America, Lysell played professionally for Lulea HF in the Swedish Hockey League, chipping in three points (2g/1a) in 26 games over the 2020-21 campaign. He also skated for Frolunda’s junior team over the 2019-21 seasons. 

Internationally, Lysell represented Sweden at two IIHF World Junior Championships (2023 and 2022) as well as the 2021 under-18 World Championship. He grabbed bronze at both the 2022 World Junior showcase and the 2021 under-18 tournament.

Lysell was originally drafted by the Bruins in the first round (21st overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Ivan signed with Colorado as a free agent on March 5, 2024. He got in 49 games for the Avalanche and recorded nine points (5g/4a) and 169 games for the Eagles (25g/44a).

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