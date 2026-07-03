Fresh Off of Winning a National Championship, Jake Fisher Enters Third Development with Avalanche

Jake Fisher has been a part of a lot of winning since being selected by the Avalanche with the 121st overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. His first two seasons at the University of Denver have seen him play in two Frozen Fours, with DU winning the National Championship in 2026. In his second season at DU, Fisher posted 19 points (8g/11a) in 43 games, a four-point increase from his 15-point (8g/7a) output in his first year.

“It was the best thing I’ve ever experienced,” Fisher said about winning the National Championship. “Just being a part of a team like that with such great culture, it’s awesome. It’s contagious. So it was a lot of fun.”

Throughout this past season, Fisher said he added a lot of strength and speed while adding that he looks to continue to grow his habits and details within the game.

Fisher has the unique experience of playing college hockey in the same city as the team that drafted him, which he said is awesome.

“[It’s] so special having them just 10 minutes down the road,” Fisher said. “A lot of their guys come to our home games. It’s very convenient for them, and for me and [DU defenseman and Avs prospect Tory] Pitner here also, it’s really special having your NHL team just right down the road.”