The National Hockey League today announced the complete schedule for the Avalanche vs. Wild Round Two series.
Avalanche vs. Wild Round Two Schedule
Avalanche vs. Wild Round Two Schedule
|
Game
|
Day
|
Date
|
Location
|
Time (MT)
|
Networks
|
1
|
Sunday
|
May 3rd
|
Colorado
|
7 p.m.
|
TNT, truTV, HBO Max
|
2
|
Tuesday
|
May 5th
|
Colorado
|
6 p.m.
|
ESPN, ESPN App
|
3
|
Saturday
|
May 9th
|
Minnesota
|
7 p.m.
|
TNT, truTV, HBO Max
|
4
|
Monday
|
May 11th
|
Minnesota
|
TBD
|
ESPN, ESPN App
|
5*
|
Wednesday
|
May 13th
|
Colorado
|
TBD
|
TNT, truTV, HBO Max
|
6*
|
Friday
|
May 15th
|
Minnesota
|
TBD
|
ESPN, ESPN App
|
7*
|
Sunday
|
May 17th
|
Colorado
|
TBD
|
TNT, truTV, HBO Max
*If necessary