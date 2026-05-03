Avalanche vs. Wild Round Two Schedule

CA-26-PO-schedule-16x9
By Colorado Avalanche / ColoradoAvalanche.com

The National Hockey League today announced the complete schedule for the Avalanche vs. Wild Round Two series.

Avalanche vs. Wild Round Two Schedule

Game
Day
Date
Location
Time (MT)
Networks
1
Sunday
May 3rd
Colorado
7 p.m.
TNT, truTV, HBO Max
2
Tuesday
May 5th
Colorado
6 p.m.
ESPN, ESPN App
3
Saturday
May 9th
Minnesota
7 p.m.
TNT, truTV, HBO Max
4
Monday
May 11th
Minnesota
TBD
ESPN, ESPN App
5*
Wednesday
May 13th
Colorado
TBD
TNT, truTV, HBO Max
6*
Friday
May 15th
Minnesota
TBD
ESPN, ESPN App
7*
Sunday
May 17th
Colorado
TBD
TNT, truTV, HBO Max

*If necessary

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