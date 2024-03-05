Avalanche Sign Ivan Ivan

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed forward Ivan Ivan to a two-year contract for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons.  

Ivan, 21, has collected 27 points (12g/15a) in 51 contests with the Avalanche’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Colorado Eagles in 2023-24. He paces all Eagles’ rookies in goals, assists, points and multi-point outings (5).  Ivan recorded a career-high three-point game (1g/2a) on Jan. 20 versus the San Jose Barracuda.  

Prior to joining the Avalanche organization, the Ostrava, Czechia, native center registered 177 points (75g/102a) in 191 appearances with the Cape Breton Eagles in the QMJHL from 2019-23.  During the 2022-23 season, Ivan accumulated 90 points (33g/57a) in 64 appearances, pacing all Cape Breton skaters in goals, assists, points and game-winning tallies (4). He ranked among league-leaders in points (10th) and assists (eighth). The forward appeared in four QMJHL postseason contests, registering four points (3g/1a).   

Internationally, Ivan represented his country at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship and the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in 2020.  

The 6-foot, 190-pound forward attended the Avalanche’s 2023-24 rookie and training camp. Ivan appeared in two preseason contests with the Avs after skating in three games for Colorado at the 2023 Rookie Faceoff tournament in Las Vegas.

