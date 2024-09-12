2024 Rookie Faceoff: Players To Watch

Sean Behrens

On the heels of winning his second National Championship during his three-year collegiate career at the University of Denver, Behrens signed with the Avalanche and played a pair of games with the Avalanche's AHL affiliate, the Colorado Eagles. Entering his first full pro season, Behrens, the team's second pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, posted 31 points (4g/27a) in 44 games last season for the Pioneers. Additionally, Behrens is one of several top prospects on the blueline participating in the rookie faceoff.