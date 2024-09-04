Avalanche Announce 2024 Rookie Faceoff Roster

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club will participate in the seven-team Rookie Faceoff Tournament hosted by the Los Angeles Kings from Sept. 13-16.

The 10-game showcase, three of which Colorado is set to compete in, will feature a seven-team field with games held at the Toyota Performance Center in El Segundo, Calif. Rookies from the Avalanche, Anaheim Ducks, San Jose Sharks, Seattle Kraken, Utah Hockey Club, Vegas Golden Knights and the host Los Angeles Kings will participate in the tournament which features some of the participating club’s top prospects.

Below is a full list of the tournament game schedule, with Colorado’s contests marked in bold, and attached is the Avalanche roster.

Tournament Game Schedule

Friday, Sept. 13

Game 1 - San Jose vs. Utah, 1:00 p.m. PT, (NHL Rink 1)

Game 2 - Colorado vs. Anaheim, 3:30 p.m. PT, (NHL Rink 2)

Game 3 - Vegas vs. Los Angeles, 7:00 p.m. PT, (NHL Rink 1)

Saturday, Sept. 14

Game 1 - Seattle vs. Colorado, 3:00 p.m. PT, (NHL Rink 1)

Game 2 - Utah vs. Los Angeles, 7:00 p.m. PT, (NHL Rink 1)

Sunday, Sept. 15

Game 1 - Vegas vs. Seattle, 1:00 p.m. PT, (NHL Rink 1)

Game 2 - Anaheim vs. San Jose, 4:30 p.m. PT, (NHL Rink 1)

Monday, Sept. 16

Game 1 - Colorado vs. San Jose, 11:30 a.m. PT, (NHL Rink 1)

Game 2 - Utah vs. Vegas, 12:30 p.m. PT, (NHL Rink 2)

Game 3 - Anaheim vs. Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m. PT, (NHL Rink 1)