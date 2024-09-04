Avalanche Announce 2024 Rookie Faceoff Roster

Colorado Prospects Head To El Segundo, Calif. For Club’s Eighth Appearance In Annual Tournament

By Colorado Avalanche @Avalanche / ColoradoAvalanche.com

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club will participate in the seven-team Rookie Faceoff Tournament hosted by the Los Angeles Kings from Sept. 13-16.

The 10-game showcase, three of which Colorado is set to compete in, will feature a seven-team field with games held at the Toyota Performance Center in El Segundo, Calif. Rookies from the Avalanche, Anaheim Ducks, San Jose Sharks, Seattle Kraken, Utah Hockey Club, Vegas Golden Knights and the host Los Angeles Kings will participate in the tournament which features some of the participating club’s top prospects.

Below is a full list of the tournament game schedule, with Colorado’s contests marked in bold, and attached is the Avalanche roster.

Tournament Game Schedule

Friday, Sept. 13

Game 1 - San Jose vs. Utah, 1:00 p.m. PT, (NHL Rink 1)

Game 2 - Colorado vs. Anaheim, 3:30 p.m. PT, (NHL Rink 2)

Game 3 - Vegas vs. Los Angeles, 7:00 p.m. PT, (NHL Rink 1)

Saturday, Sept. 14

Game 1 - Seattle vs. Colorado, 3:00 p.m. PT, (NHL Rink 1)

Game 2 - Utah vs. Los Angeles, 7:00 p.m. PT, (NHL Rink 1)

Sunday, Sept. 15

Game 1 - Vegas vs. Seattle, 1:00 p.m. PT, (NHL Rink 1)

Game 2 - Anaheim vs. San Jose, 4:30 p.m. PT, (NHL Rink 1)

Monday, Sept. 16

Game 1 - Colorado vs. San Jose, 11:30 a.m. PT, (NHL Rink 1)

Game 2 - Utah vs. Vegas, 12:30 p.m. PT, (NHL Rink 2)

Game 3 - Anaheim vs. Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m. PT, (NHL Rink 1)

2024 Rookie Faceoff Roster

Number
Name
Position
24
Oskar Olausson
RW
36
Matt Stienburg
C
38
Chase Bradley
LW
41
Jason Polin
RW
45
Chad Hillebrand
LW
46
Miles Cooper
C
47
Rilen Kovacevic
RW
53
Briley Wood
C
56
Keaton Mastrodonato
C
59
Benjamin Bunelle
LW
68
Ondrej Pavel
C
71
Calum Ritchie
C
81
Neil Shea
LW
82
Ivan Ivan
C
85
Nikita Prishchepov
LW
90
Max Curran
C
2
Sean Behrens
D
61
Garrett Pyke
D
72
Connor Mayer
D
73
Bryce Pickford
D
75
Bryan Yoon
D
79
Josh Fluker
D
80
Mitch Young
D
89
Saige Weinstein
D
34
Adam Scheel
G
35
Vinny Duplessis
G
39
Jake Barczewski
G

